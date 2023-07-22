Denmark vs China: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's Worlds Cup Match
Where and how to watch Denmark vs China on TV and in real time?

Denmark vs China
Women's World Cup 2023 opener

Date: July 21, 2023

Time: 6 a.m.

Venue: Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia
Broadcast: CazéTV and Fifa+ will broadcast live.

When is the Denmark vs China match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Denmark vs China will kick off at 06 am ET and will be played at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia for the opening match of the Women's World Cup 2023. CazéTV and Fifa+ will be broadcasting live. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brazil.
history:

Denmark and China met for the ninth time in Women's World Cup history, a 2-2 draw in the city of Guangzhou.
Disfalls:

With repeated anterior cruciate ligament injuries, veteran Danish striker Nadia Nadim has been ruled out of the tournament. Another absentee is Sofie Junge Pedersen, who suffered an injury a week ago and was replaced by Sara Thrige.

Striker Amalie Vangsgaard, meanwhile, failed to make Wednesday's training session and her situation is being assessed on a day-to-day basis.

Things look more settled on the China side, who appear to have got through their last preparation game, a 2-2 draw with Colombia, with no new worries.

Shui Qingxia:

"Of course we still have a long way to go, but we can definitely allow ourselves to dream of winning the World Cup. There is a glimmer of hope in that regard and if we achieve the feat, it would be one of the best things in life!" he said. Now we are taking it one thing at a time and I hope that throughout this World Cup we can measure our team's progress against the teams in Europe and at the end of it see that we have narrowed the gap to the stronger teams." Shui Qingxia, China coach
Signe Bruun:

"We dream of reaching the title, I think everyone who goes to the World Cup dreams of that. I'm sure everyone will see a Danish team that plays with heart and will do everything possible for our country. Being there is a huge experience for all of us and I think you will see that reflected on the pitch." Signe Bruun, Denmark striker
China:

China have qualified for the knockout stage on all seven occasions they have participated in the Women's World Cup.
The edition in Australia & New Zealand 2023 represents China's eighth appearance at the Women's World Cup, having missed out only at Germany 2011.
Denmark:

Denmark have lost eight of their last nine FIFA Women's World Cup matches dating back to 1995.

Despite finishing runners-up in Europe in 2017, Denmark have never advanced beyond the quarter-finals at a Women's World Cup.

Photo: Denmark
Photo: Denmark

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Denmark and China is the opening game of Group D at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Shui Qingxia, now China's coach, was on the bench at the time and is looking to get his country's soccer back on track after four defeats in their last five matches. Despite their recent poor record, it is worth noting that China won the Asian Women's Championship last year.

Denmark, meanwhile, have not appeared on the main stage of women's soccer since 2007. All eyes will be on Pernille Harder as the newly signed Bayern Munich player looks to live up to her status as one of the most dangerous finishers at the World Cup.

The ball rolls for Denmark v China at 06 am ET at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Welcome to the Denmark vs China live score

Hello, soccer lover! It's now time for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 opener between two national teams: Denmark vs China. The teams face each other in the first round of Group D, which also includes England and Haiti. Follow everything about the duel between the Danes and the Chinese here, in real time at VAVEL Brazil.
