Denmark vs China: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's Worlds Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Denmark vs China on TV and in real time?
When is the Denmark vs China match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
history:
Disfalls:
Striker Amalie Vangsgaard, meanwhile, failed to make Wednesday's training session and her situation is being assessed on a day-to-day basis.
Things look more settled on the China side, who appear to have got through their last preparation game, a 2-2 draw with Colombia, with no new worries.
Shui Qingxia:
Signe Bruun:
China:
The edition in Australia & New Zealand 2023 represents China's eighth appearance at the Women's World Cup, having missed out only at Germany 2011.
Denmark:
Despite finishing runners-up in Europe in 2017, Denmark have never advanced beyond the quarter-finals at a Women's World Cup.
TIME AND PLACE!
Shui Qingxia, now China's coach, was on the bench at the time and is looking to get his country's soccer back on track after four defeats in their last five matches. Despite their recent poor record, it is worth noting that China won the Asian Women's Championship last year.
Denmark, meanwhile, have not appeared on the main stage of women's soccer since 2007. All eyes will be on Pernille Harder as the newly signed Bayern Munich player looks to live up to her status as one of the most dangerous finishers at the World Cup.
The ball rolls for Denmark v China at 06 am ET at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia.
Women's World Cup 2023 opener
Date: July 21, 2023
Time: 6 a.m.
Venue: Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia
Broadcast: CazéTV and Fifa+ will broadcast live.