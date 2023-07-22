Dagenham vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Dagenham vs West Ham Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dagenham vs West Ham friendly match.
What time is the Dagenham vs West Ham match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Dagenham vs West Ham of July 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM.
Bolivia: 9:00 AM.
Brazil: 10:00 AM.
Chile: 10:00 AM.
Colombia: 8:00 AM.
Ecuador: 8:00 AM.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 3:00 PM.
Mexico: 8:00 AM.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM.
Peru: 9:00 AM.
Uruguay: 10:00 AM.
West Ham latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Lukasz Fabianski, Thilo Kehrer, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, Declan Rice, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.
Dagenham latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Joe McDonnell, Jamal Fyfield, Oluwafemi Ilesanmi, Chris Bush, Will Evans, George Broadbent, Jack Payne, Zak Brunt, Erico Sousa, Lee Ndlovu, and Tyrone Marsh.
West Ham Players to Watch
There are three West Ham players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Jarrod Bowen (20), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 6 goals in 38 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in Saturday's game. The other player is Lucas Paquetá (#11), he plays in the midfielder position and at only 25 years old he was the team's best assister with 7 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Saïd Benrahma (#22), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 6 goals in 36 games played and we could also see him score against Dagenham.
West Ham
The English team is preparing for the Premier League that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 6 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Dagenham, Perth Glory, Tottenham, Dagenham & Redbrigde, Rennes and Leverkusen. In the 2023-2023 Premier League tournament they were in fourteenth position with 11 wins, 7 draws and 20 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Fiorentina on July 7, 2023, West Ham won the game 2-1 at the Elite Football Performance Centre. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Dagenham Players to Watch
There are three Dagenham players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is forward Josh Walker (#9), he was the team's top scorer last tournament with 13 goals in 39 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Saturday. Another player is Mohammed Sagaf (#19), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist in games. And finally, we should keep an eye on forward Tyrone Marsh (#10), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 8 goals in 38 games played and we could see him score in Saturday's game.
Dagenham
The English team is preparing for the National League that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation matches are against Wanderers, Watford and West Ham. In the 2022-2023 tournament of the National League they stayed in tenth position with 18 wins, 9 draws and 19 losses. Their preparation games will help them to have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Barnet on April 29, 2023, the match ending in a 2-0 win at The Hive Stadium and thus they won their last game of last season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Victoria Road is located in the city of Dagenham, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 6,078 spectators and is the home of Dagenham & Redbridge Football Club. It was inaugurated on September 1, 1917 and is one of the oldest stadiums in England.