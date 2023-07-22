Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Arsenal vs Manchester United match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Arsenal vs Manchester United of July 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM.
Brazil: 5:00 PM.
Chile: 5:00 PM.
Colombia: 3:00 PM.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM.
United States (ET): 5:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN+.
Spain: 10:00 PM.
Mexico: 3:00 PM.
Paraguay: 5:00 PM.
Peru: 4:00 PM.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM.
Arsenal latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ben White, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.
Manchester United latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
David de Gea, Victor Lindelöf, Raphaël Varane, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Christian Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes.
Arsenal players to watch
There are three Arsenal players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Martin Ødegaard (8), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 15 goals in 37 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in Saturday's game. The other player is Bukayo Saka (#7), he plays in the midfielder position and at only 21 years old he was the team's top assister with 11 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Gabriel Martinelli (#11), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 15 goals in 36 games played and we could also see him score against Manchester United.
Arsenal
The English team is preparing for the Premier League that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 4 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Manchester United, MLS All-Star, Nürnberg and Barcelona. In the 2022-2023 Premier League tournament they were in second position with 26 games won, 6 draws and 6 lost, their preparation games will help them to have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against MLS All-Star on July 19, 2023, Arsenal won the game 5-0 at Audi Field. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Manchester United Players to Watch
There are three Manchester United players we should be aware of and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Marcus Rashford (#10), he was the team's top scorer last tournament with 17 goals in 35 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Saturday. Another player is Christian Eriksen (#14), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist in games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Bruno Fernandes (#10), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 8 goals in 37 games played and we could see him score in Saturday's game.
Manchester United
The English team is preparing for the Premier League that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 6 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation matches are against Leeds, Lyon, Wrexham, Real Madrid, Dortmund and Arsenal. In the 2022-2023 Premier League tournament they stayed in third position with 23 wins, 6 draws and 9 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Lyon on July 19, 2023, the match ending in a 1-0 win at Murrayfield Stadium and thus they won their second friendly match of the year. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
MetLife Stadium is located in the city of New Jersey, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 82,566 spectators and is the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets. It was inaugurated on May 7, 2010 and cost 1.6 billion dollars to build.