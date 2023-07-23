Columbus Crew vs ST. Louis City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Columbus Crew vs ST. Louis City Live Score
How to watch Columbus Crew vs ST. Louis City Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 7:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Columbus Crew vs ST. Louis City: match for the in Leagues Cup Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday July 23, 2023
|
20:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday July 23, 2023
|
17:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday July 23, 2023
|
21:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Chile
|
Sunday July 23, 2023
|
20:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday July 23, 2023
|
20:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday July 23, 2023
|
18:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Spain
|
Sunday July 23, 2023
|
23:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Canada
|
Sunday July 23, 2023
|
19:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
USA
|
Sunday July 23, 2023
|
19:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday July 23, 2023
|
17:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday July 23, 2023
|
20:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Peru
|
Sunday July 23, 2023
|
18:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday July 23, 2023
|
20:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday July 23, 2023
|
19:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
Watch out for these players
Nicholas Gioacchini is the player to watch for St Louis, with 23 games the 22 year old American has scored 8 goals and 1 assist being the most offensive player in his area.
What is the composition of this group?
How are both teams doing?
In their last 3 games they did not win any of them, but they tied 2 and lost one against the Timbers in their most recent game by 3 goals to 2.
On the other side St Louis comes in as the leader of the Western conference with 41 points ahead of LAFC. They won their last 2 games, against Toronto and Miami. But they lost to LAFC in that duel for the lead, which the Angelinos could not take away from them.
The Leagues Cup kicks off
They will be divided into West, Central, South and East groups with 4 groups, where there are 3 teams in each sector, with 2 teams from Liga MX and 1 MLS or 2 from MLS and one from Liga MX.
The group stage will be from July 21 to 31.
The round of 32 will be from August 2 to 5, 2023.
The Round of 16 will be from August 6 to 9, 2023.
The quarterfinals from August 11 and 12, 2023.
The semifinals on August 15, 2023.
The final and the match for 3rd place will be on August 19, 2023.