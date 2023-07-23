Columbus Crew vs ST. Louis City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT

7:00 AM2 hours ago

Follow here Columbus Crew vs ST. Louis City Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Columbus Crew vs ST. Louis City live, as well as the latest information from the Lower Field Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
6:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Columbus Crew vs ST. Louis City Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday July 23, 2023

USA Time: 7:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

6:50 AM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Columbus Crew vs ST. Louis City: match for the in Leagues Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game New York vs New England: of Saturday, July 23, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday July 23, 2023

20:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Bolivia

Sunday July 23, 2023

17:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Brazil

Sunday July 23, 2023

21:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Chile

Sunday July 23, 2023

20:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Colombia

Sunday July 23, 2023

20:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Ecuador

Sunday July 23, 2023

18:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Spain

Sunday July 23, 2023

23:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Canada

Sunday July 23, 2023

19:30 hours

In Apple TV.

USA

Sunday July 23, 2023

19:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Mexico

Sunday July 23, 2023

17:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Paraguay

Sunday July 23, 2023

20:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Peru

Sunday July 23, 2023

18:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Uruguay

Sunday July 23, 2023

20:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Venezuela

Sunday July 23, 2023

19:30 hours

In Apple TV.
6:45 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for these players

For Columbus Crew we have the Argentinean, Lucas Zelarayán with 10 goals in 20 games and 6 assists, great numbers for the former Tigres, who does not get tired of scoring goals, being a key element in his team either in midfield or winger.


Nicholas Gioacchini is the player to watch for St Louis, with 23 games the 22 year old American has scored 8 goals and 1 assist being the most offensive player in his area. 

6:40 AM2 hours ago

What is the composition of this group?

This is the Central 1 group, with the presence of one of the biggest teams in Mexico, such as Club America, as representative of Liga MX and two MLS teams, Columbus Crew and St. Louis City.
6:35 AM2 hours ago

How are both teams doing?

Columbus Crew is in the top 6 in the Eastern Conference above Atlanta United, with 36 points and a one-point difference, they are fighting for the Play Offs. 
In their last 3 games they did not win any of them, but they tied 2 and lost one against the Timbers in their most recent game by 3 goals to 2. 
On the other side St Louis comes in as the leader of the Western conference with 41 points ahead of LAFC. They won their last 2 games, against Toronto and Miami. But they lost to LAFC in that duel for the lead, which the Angelinos could not take away from them. 
Photo: Columbus Crew
Photo: Columbus Crew
6:30 AM2 hours ago

The Leagues Cup kicks off

MLS and La Liga merge for a new tournament where this summer the first champion of this new edition will be known. The tournament will start on July 21 and will end on August 19.

They will be divided into West, Central, South and East groups with 4 groups, where there are 3 teams in each sector, with 2 teams from Liga MX and 1 MLS or 2 from MLS and one from Liga MX. 

The group stage will be from July 21 to 31.

The round of 32 will be from August 2 to 5, 2023.

The Round of 16 will be from August 6 to 9, 2023.

The quarterfinals from August 11 and 12, 2023.

The semifinals on August 15, 2023.

The final and the match for 3rd place will be on August 19, 2023.

6:25 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Leagues Cup Match Columbus Crew vs ST. Louis City Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo