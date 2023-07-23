Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match
Image: Real Salt Lake

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders live on Match day 1 of the Leagues Cup 2023.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders live on Matchday 1 of the Leagues Cup 2023, as well as the latest information from America First Field. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:55 AMan hour ago

America First Field

It is the stadium of Real Salt Lake, a very important stadium for the MLS, it has a capacity for 20 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on October 9th 2008, it will be the stadium where Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders will face each other in the debut of the Leagues Cup for both teams, without a doubt a very nice stadium for a special match for both teams that are looking to reach the top in this new edition.

9:50 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders online live in Leagues Cup 2023

The Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders match will not be broadcast on television.
Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders can be tuned into the Apple TV App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:45 AMan hour ago

What time is Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders match day 1 of Leagues Cup 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders match on 22 July 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 23:30 hours

Bolivia: 23:30 hours

Brazil: 23:30 hours

Chile: 23:30 hours

Colombia: 23:30 hours

Ecuador: 23:30 hours

United States: 21:30 hours PT and 21:30 hours ET

Mexico: 7:30 p.m.

Canada 21:30 hours.

Paraguay: 19:30 hours

Peru: 21:30 hours

Uruguay: 00:30 hours

Venezuela: 20:30 hours

Japan: 08:30

India: 06:30 

Nigeria: 05:30

South Africa: 05:30

Australia: 0930 hours

United Kingdom ET: 03:30 hours

France 03:00 AM Italy 03:00 AM
9:40 AM2 hours ago

Absences

Both teams will be able to count on a full squad with no injured or suspended players, so they will have their best players for this match that promises a lot of intensity, goals and emotions, with two very dangerous teams that always go for goals and victory.
9:35 AM2 hours ago

Background

The record leans towards Real Salt Lake, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 7 wins for Real Salt Lake, 2 draws and 6 victories for Seattle Sounders, a very close match is expected with a minimum percentage in favorite of the locals who will seek to take advantage of that to get the first 3 points in the tournament.
9:30 AM2 hours ago

Seattle Sounders latest line-up

This is the latest Seattle Sounders line-up:

24.Stefan Frei, 28.Yeimar Gomez, 16.Alexander Roldan, 25.Jackson Ragen, 5.Nouhou Tolo, 6.Joao Paulo Penha, 73.Obed Vargas, 23.Leo Chu, 11.Albert Rusnak, 7.Cristian Roldan, 9.Raul Ruidiaz. DT:Brian Schmetzer.

9:25 AM2 hours ago

Latest Real Salt Lake line-up

This is Real Salt Lake's final lineup:

18.Zac MacMath, 4.Brayan Vera, 15.Justen Glad, 19.Bode Hidalgo, 2.Andrew Brody, 10.Jefferson Savarino, 5.Brian Ojeda, 7.Pablo Ruíz, 26.Diego Luna, 17.Danny Musovski, 9.Cristian Arango. DT: Pablo Mastroeni.

9:20 AM2 hours ago

How are the Seattle Sounders doing?

The Seattle Sounders are coming from a one-goal draw against FC Dallas, and are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference with 36 points, just one behind Real Salt Lake, and a record of 10 wins, 6 draws and 8 defeats. They will also be looking for the best start to the tournament, which gives away 3 tickets to the Concachampions, undoubtedly a unique and different tournament.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

How is Real Salt Lake coming along?

Real Salt Lake comes from defeating New York 3-1 in one more day of the MLS where they are in third place in the Western Conference with 37 points and a record of 10 wins, 7 draws and 7 defeats, they will look to start the Leagues Cup in the best way against Seattle Sounders, a match that looks to be very close as both teams come with good pace in the United States League, Real Salt Lake will share the group with Seattle and Monterrey of the Mx League, so it is important to start on the right foot.
9:10 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Welcome to the Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders live stream of Match day 1 of the Leagues Cup 2023. The match will take place at America First Field, kick-off at 19:30.
VAVEL Logo