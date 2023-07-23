Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders live on Match day 1 of the Leagues Cup 2023.
America First Field
Where and how to watch Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders online live in Leagues Cup 2023
Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders can be tuned into the Apple TV App live streams.
What time is Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders match day 1 of Leagues Cup 2023?
Argentina: 23:30 hours
Bolivia: 23:30 hours
Brazil: 23:30 hours
Chile: 23:30 hours
Colombia: 23:30 hours
Ecuador: 23:30 hours
United States: 21:30 hours PT and 21:30 hours ET
Mexico: 7:30 p.m.Canada 21:30 hours.
Paraguay: 19:30 hours
Peru: 21:30 hours
Uruguay: 00:30 hours
Venezuela: 20:30 hours
Japan: 08:30
India: 06:30
Nigeria: 05:30
South Africa: 05:30
Australia: 0930 hours
United Kingdom ET: 03:30 hoursFrance 03:00 AM Italy 03:00 AM
Seattle Sounders latest line-up
24.Stefan Frei, 28.Yeimar Gomez, 16.Alexander Roldan, 25.Jackson Ragen, 5.Nouhou Tolo, 6.Joao Paulo Penha, 73.Obed Vargas, 23.Leo Chu, 11.Albert Rusnak, 7.Cristian Roldan, 9.Raul Ruidiaz. DT:Brian Schmetzer.
Latest Real Salt Lake line-up
18.Zac MacMath, 4.Brayan Vera, 15.Justen Glad, 19.Bode Hidalgo, 2.Andrew Brody, 10.Jefferson Savarino, 5.Brian Ojeda, 7.Pablo Ruíz, 26.Diego Luna, 17.Danny Musovski, 9.Cristian Arango. DT: Pablo Mastroeni.