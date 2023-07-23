Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Leagues Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Portland Timbers vs. San José Earthquakes online and live from the Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the Portland Timbers vs San José Earthquakes match in various countries:
Argentina: 22 hours on Apple TV
Bolivia: 21 hours on Apple TV
Brazil: 22 hours on Apple TV
Chile: 21 hours on Apple TV
Colombia: 20 hours on Apple TV
Ecuador: 20 hours on Apple TV
US (ET): 22 hours on Apple TV
Spain: 02 hours on Apple TV
Mexico: 20 hours on Apple TV
Paraguay: 22 hours on Apple TV
Peru: 20 hours on Apple TV
Uruguay: 22 hours on Apple TV
Venezuela: 21 hours on Apple TV
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Cristian Espinoza, a must see player!
The San José Earthquakes winger arrives as one of the team's important references and as the top scorer who should help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 11 goals and 5 assists so far this regular season, becoming the team's top scorer. What Espinoza needs to focus on is being more consistent on the field and better combining with the likes of Cade Cowell and Carlos Gruezo for a fearsome offense that will keep up the pace of the season.
How does San Jose arrive?
El equipo de San José se mete al Providence Park para hacerle frente al Portland Timbers y seguir su camino en la Leagues Cup. Estos marchan en el sexto lugar de la Conferencia Oeste con un récord de 8 victorias, 8 empates y 7 derrotas para llegar a 32 puntos. Los Quakes buscarán aprovechar el duelo para seguir escalando posiciones en busca de volverse a meter a los Playoffs de la Conferencia Oeste y buscar su tercer título de la MLS. En esta temporada, el equipo mantuvo una buena base liderada por Cristian Espinoza, Miguel Trauco, JT Marcinowski, Cade Cowell y Carlos Gruezo además de la incorporación Rodrigues para fortalecer el sistema defensivo. Los de San José tratarán de tener una gran temporada y seguir sumando victorias importantes para liderar su conferencia.
Franck Boli, a must see player!
The Portland Timbers striker will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 6 goals and 2 assists, being the leader in the Timbers offense. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Santiago Moreno and Evander to form a lethal forward.
How does Portland get here?
The Portland team started this season in bad shape, placing itself in the last places of the Western Conference. These come after staying out of the Playoffs the previous year, being 1 point away from achieving it. That is why the team was reinforced with Miguel Araujo and Dario Zuparic to strengthen the defense and try to score as many points as possible. Those led by Giovanni Savarese have had a worse start than last season, and are in twelfth place in the Western Conference with 26 points, after 6 wins, 8 draws and 9 losses. With these results, those from Portland are looking to have a great end to the season to try for the team to show better football and get into the Playoffs. Some interesting player names are Franck Boli, Evander, Santiago Moreno, Dairon Asprilla and Juan David Mosquera. Now the team has the mission of changing the result of the previous season and looking to get into the 2023 MLS Playoffs.
Where's the game?
Providence Park located in the city of Portland will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023 Leagues Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 25,200 fans and was inaugurated in 1926.
