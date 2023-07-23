Philadelphia Union vs Tijuana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Philadelphia Union vs Tijuana Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia Union vs Tijuana match for the Leagues Cup.
What time is the Philadelphia Union vs Tijuana match for Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Philadelphia Union vs Tijuana of July 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Argentina: 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on TUDN, Univision and Apple TV.
Spain: 1:00 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 7:00 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Philadelphia Union latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Joe Bendik, Jack Elliott, Nathan Harriel, Jakob Glesnes, José Martínez, Alejandro Bedoya, Dániel Gazdag, Leon Flach, Olivier Mbaizo, Mikkel Uhre and Julián Carranza.
Joe Bendik, Jack Elliott, Nathan Harriel, Jakob Glesnes, José Martínez, Alejandro Bedoya, Dániel Gazdag, Leon Flach, Olivier Mbaizo, Mikkel Uhre and Julián Carranza.
Tijuana latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
José Corona, Nicolás Diaz, Kevin Balanta, Jesus Vega, Diego Zaragoza, Lucas Rodríguez, Christian Rivera, Fernando Madrigal, Carlos González, Silvio Martínez and Pedro Canelo.
José Corona, Nicolás Diaz, Kevin Balanta, Jesus Vega, Diego Zaragoza, Lucas Rodríguez, Christian Rivera, Fernando Madrigal, Carlos González, Silvio Martínez and Pedro Canelo.
Tijuana Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Tijuana's offensive attack and it is likely that any one of them could score in the game against the Philadelphia Union. Paraguayan player Carlos González (#32) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Lucas Rodríguez (#11) is another very important on-field play distributor and is the team's biggest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and he is an important part of the team. Finally, the 42-year-old goalkeeper José Corona (#30) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday.
Tijuana in the tournament
The Mexican team had a good start to the tournament so far in the MX League, after 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss, they have 4 points in the general table that puts them in eighth position. They had a good start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Saturday's game is important to start the tournament off right. Their goal this year is to advance to the Leagues Cup postseason and become champions. Their last game was on July 14, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 victory against Cruz Azul at Estadio Caliente and thus they achieved their first victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Philadelphia Union Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Philadelphia Union's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Tijuana. The Argentine player Julián Carranza (#9) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Dániel Gazdag (#10) is another all-important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper Joe Bendik (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Leagues Cup, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Philadelphia Union in the tournament
The Philadelphia Union had a good start to the season in Major League Soccer. Until week 23 of the tournament they have a total of 40 points with 12 games won, 4 tied and 7 lost. They are located in the third position in the Eastern Conference and are looking to win the Leagues Cup tournament. Their last game was on July 15, 2023 in the MLS, they won 2-1 against New York City FC at Subaru Park and that way they get another victory in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Subaru Park is located in the city of Pennsylvania, United States. It will be the venue for this match, has a capacity of 18,500 spectators and was inaugurated on June 27, 2010. It is the home of the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer and cost 110 million dollars.