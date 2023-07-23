Barcelona vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Barcelona vs Juventus match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Juventus of July 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 4:30 AM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 8:30 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 10:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of Juventus
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Wojciech Szczesny, Bremer, Danilo, Frederico Gatti, Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, Mattia De Sciglio, Dusan Vlahovic and Matìas Soulè.
Last lineup of Barcelona
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Marc-André ter Stegen, Eric García, Ronald Araújo, Álex Balde, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembélé.
Juventus players to watch
There are three Juventus players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Dusan Vlahovic (9), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 10 goals in 27 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in Saturday's game. The other player is Filip Kostic (#17), he plays in the midfielder position and at only 21 years old he was the team's top assister with 11 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Adrien Rabiot (#25), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 8 goals in 32 games played and we could also see him score against Barcelona.
Juventus
The Italian team is preparing for Serie A that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation matches are against Barcelona, AC Milan and Real Madrid. In the 2022-2023 Serie A tournament they were in seventh position with 22 wins, 6 draws and 10 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Udinese on June 4, 2023, Juventus won the game 1-0 at Dacia Arena. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Barcelona Players to Watch
There are three Barcelona players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Robert Lewandowski (#9), he was the team's top scorer last tournament with 23 goals in 34 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Saturday. Another player is Ousmane Dembélé (#7), he plays in the midfielder position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist in games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Ansu Fati (#10), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 7 goals in 37 games played and we could see him score in Saturday's game.
Barcelona
The Spanish team is preparing for LaLiga that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 4 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation matches are against Arsenal, AC Milan, Real Madrid and Juventus. In the 2022-2023 LaLiga tournament they stayed in first position with 28 wins, 4 draws and 6 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Celta Vigo on June 4, 2023, the match ended in a 2-1 loss at Balaídos. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
MetLife Stadium is located in the city of New Jersey, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 82,566 spectators and is the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets. It was inaugurated on May 7, 2010 and cost 1.6 billion dollars to build.