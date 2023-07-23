New York City vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here New York City vs Atlas in Leagues Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New York City vs Atlas match in the Leagues Cup.
What time is New York City vs Atlas match for Leagues Cup?
This is the start time of the game New York City vs Atlas of July 23rd in several countries:
Mexico: 17:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 18:00 hours
Chile: 18:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
USA: 7:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 18:00 hours
Spain: 01:00 hours
Where and how to watch New York City vs Atlas live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on Apple TV.
The match will be broadcasted on Apple TV.



What about New York City?
The locals come from losing to Philadelphia Union 2-1 in their last match, having in their last 5 matches, 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to rebound this match.
Philadelphia Union 2 - 1 New York City FC, Jul. 15, 2023, Major League Soccer USA.
Columbus Crew 1 - 1 New York City FC, July 8, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
New York City FC 1 - 1 Charlotte FC, Jul. 5, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
CF Montréal 0 - 1 New York City FC, Jul. 1, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Portland Timbers 1 - 1 New York City FC, Jun. 24, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
How is Atlas doing?
The visitors tied 0-0 against Santos in the previous Liga MX duel, in their last 5 duels they have a very bad streak, having 1 draw, 2 defeats and 2 wins.
Santos 0 - 0 Atlas, Jul 13, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 1 - 0 Atlas, Jul. 9, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 2 - 0 Cruz Azul, Jul. 1, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 1 - 0 Atlas, May 14, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 1 - 0 Guadalajara, May 11, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this Atlas player
Aldo Rocha, a 30 year old Mexican midfielder, has been in charge of being the goal scorer for Los Tapatíos in the beginning of this season, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 3 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, having 1 goal in his account, in addition to 0 assists, so he hopes that in this tournament he will start with the right foot.
Watch out for this New York player
Gabriel Pereira, 21 year old Brazilian forward has been in charge of being the scorer of the Americans this season, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 18 games as a starter and 4 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 6 goals in his account, in addition to 3 assists, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the New York City vs Atlas match, corresponding to the Leagues Cup. The match will take place at Citi Field at 19:00.