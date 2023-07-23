Yokohama Marinos vs Manchester City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Manchester City

How and where to watch the Yokohama Marinos vs Manchester City match live?

If you want to directly stream it: City TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Yokohama Marinos vs Manchester City match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Yokohama Marinos vs Manchester City of 23th July 2023 in several countries:

Speak, Pep Guardiola!

"Yesterday I watched Yokohama and I really like what I see. Maybe because we are in the same soccer group - the City Football Group - they are doing a very good job. It will be very difficult for us because they are very aggressive. They are dynamic in their process, in building, in everything they do. I like that. I say wow.

I have a great respect for what this country has done for many years, not just now. I would say [Brighton winger Kaoru] Mitoma's impact in the Premier League has been incredible. He's in the right place with the right coach and his last season was extraordinary. And look what Japan did at the World Cup in a very, very difficult group. 

I think a lot of things will happen. I can't answer because I don't know. I want the best for my players and of course the club is also part of me. I've spoken to Kyle and everything is right - we'll see what happens. I can't tell you anything because he is still thinking about it.

[João] is here. João has been very important for us in the past. After the loan to Bayern he is back here and part of the group. As I said to his colleagues, we will see what happens."

Speak, Kevin Muscat!

"First of all, regarding the game against Kawasaki, if you only look at the result, you lose, but what was the real content? And of course, there was an emotional part which was frustrating, but more than that, the important thing was that we wanted to win for the fans and supporters at that time. Really, there was a part where we could go down anyway until the 60th minute. Especially in the first half, we managed to create some chances to score, but if we didn't, we would have suffered.

What we're looking at is not who the opponent is. How much we can grow in this period, and how we're going to fight after the break, so let's prepare well. I think tonight's match was a lot of fun.

We and many other J.League teams can rest during this period and use the time to prepare for the next phase. Putting the difficulties aside, when we count down the Urawa match after the break, we think it will be a good time to see what we lack, where we need to improve and what we are looking for to achieve our goal. 

Whether we have the ball or not, what are we going to do, where are we lacking and how can we improve? I would like to work backwards from there. And in tonight's match, there were a lot of great moves during the build-up and when we went on the attack. Without being satisfied here, we want to keep improving in that aspect, and we'd like to do a good job preparing for the match against Urawa."

Last meeting

Yokohama and City met for the last time in 2019. Pep Guardiola's men won 3-1 at the Nissan Stadium in front of 65,000 people.
City

After winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, Manchester City will hold their first pre-season test.
Marinos

Yokohama Marinos held a friendly match against Celtic last Wednesday (19). In a game full of goals, the Marinos won 6-4.
Eye on the games

Yokohama Marinos vs Manchester City live this Sunday (23), at the National Stadium at 6 am ET, for the Friendly Match.
