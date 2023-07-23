Yokohama Marinos vs Manchester City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Yokohama Marinos vs Manchester City match live?
What time is Yokohama Marinos vs Manchester City match for Friendly Match?
Argentina 7 am: City TV
Bolivia 6 am: City TV
Brazil 7 am: City TV
Chile 6 am: City TV
Colombia 5 am: City TV
Ecuador 5 am: City TV
USA 6 am ET: City TV
Spain 12 pm: City TV
Mexico 5 am: City TV
Paraguay 6 am: City TV
Peru 5 am: City TV
Uruguay 7 am: City TV
Venezuela 36 am: City TV
Speak, Pep Guardiola!
I have a great respect for what this country has done for many years, not just now. I would say [Brighton winger Kaoru] Mitoma's impact in the Premier League has been incredible. He's in the right place with the right coach and his last season was extraordinary. And look what Japan did at the World Cup in a very, very difficult group.
I think a lot of things will happen. I can't answer because I don't know. I want the best for my players and of course the club is also part of me. I've spoken to Kyle and everything is right - we'll see what happens. I can't tell you anything because he is still thinking about it.
[João] is here. João has been very important for us in the past. After the loan to Bayern he is back here and part of the group. As I said to his colleagues, we will see what happens."
A first session for @mateokovacic8 with @PepTeam 🤝 pic.twitter.com/h5lam2ZSoy — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 19, 2023
Speak, Kevin Muscat!
What we're looking at is not who the opponent is. How much we can grow in this period, and how we're going to fight after the break, so let's prepare well. I think tonight's match was a lot of fun.
We and many other J.League teams can rest during this period and use the time to prepare for the next phase. Putting the difficulties aside, when we count down the Urawa match after the break, we think it will be a good time to see what we lack, where we need to improve and what we are looking for to achieve our goal.
Whether we have the ball or not, what are we going to do, where are we lacking and how can we improve? I would like to work backwards from there. And in tonight's match, there were a lot of great moves during the build-up and when we went on the attack. Without being satisfied here, we want to keep improving in that aspect, and we'd like to do a good job preparing for the match against Urawa."
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!