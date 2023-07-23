Pachuca vs Real Oviedo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game
7:00 AM2 hours ago

Pachuca vs Real Oviedo Live Score in Friendly Game

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs Real Oviedo match for the Friendly Game.
6:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Pachuca vs Real Oviedo match for Friendly Game?

This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs Real Oviedo of July 23rd in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Bolivia: 7:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Brazil: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Chile: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 5:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Colombia: 6:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Ecuador: 6:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

United States (ET): 7:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Spain: 1:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Mexico: 5:00 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 7:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Peru: 6:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Uruguay: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

6:50 AM2 hours ago

Key player Pachuca

In view of the multiple departures of the team's top players who won the championship, the newcomer from Leon, Lucas Di Yorio, will have to be the man of reference and the goal-scoring element in front of the attack, so that the team can gain confidence, since in the last 4 official matches they have not been able to find a victory and, although it is a friendly match, it will be a good moment to win and gain confidence.
Foto: VAVEL
6:45 AM2 hours ago

Last Lineup Pachuca

23 Óscar Ustari, 22 Gustavo Cabral, 2 Sergio Barreto, 183 Jorge Berlanga, 35 Bryan González, 196 Elias Montiel, 26 Jahaziel Marchand, 199 Miguel Rodriguez, 6 Byron Castillo, 9 Roberto de la Rosa, 7 Lucas Di Yorio.
6:40 AM2 hours ago

Real Oviedo: special tour

Real Oviedo, which is also 51 percent owned by Grupo Pachuca, will be visiting Mexico and will have a short tour to play against Pachuca and on Wednesday against Coyotes de Tlaxcala, remembering that during the course of the week they released the Mexican Marcelo Flores, who will have to return to Arsenal to check his situation.
6:35 AM2 hours ago

Pachuca: not to lose rhythm

It should be remembered that the only Liga MX team that is not currently participating in the Leagues Cup is Pachuca, due to the fact that, of the champions, it was the one that scored more points than Tigres and will enter directly into the Round of 32, which is why they will be looking to take advantage of this game to avoid losing rhythm.

It is worth noting that just this Saturday, the Tuzos' board of directors confirmed the release of Luis Chávez, who will end up paying his clause so that he can leave for Moscow in Russia, where he has everything in place, although due to the problems in that country, the operation could not be carried out.

6:30 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Pachuca vs Real Oviedo match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium, in Pachuca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
6:25 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game: Pachuca vs Real Oviedo!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
