Leicester vs Tottenham: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly Match
Image: Leicester

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:38 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Leicester vs Tottenham Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leicester vs Tottenham match.
10:33 PMan hour ago

How to watch Leicester vs TottenhamLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Leicester vs Tottenha, live on TV, your options is: CBS Sports Network.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:28 PMan hour ago

Retrospect

There are 120 matches between Leicester and Tottenham, with 61 wins for Spurs, 38 for the Foxes and 21 draws. At home Leicester have hosted Tottenham 59 times, with 21 wins, eight draws and 30 defeats. The curious thing is that it will be the first friendly between the clubs, who in all other matches have played only for official competitions.
10:23 PMan hour ago

Probable Tottenham

Tottenham's probable team for the match is: Vicario, Pedro Porro, Romero, Tanganga and Reguilón; Skipp, Bissouma and Kulusevski; Maddison, Solomon and Kane.
10:18 PMan hour ago

Probable Leicester

Leicester's probable team for the match is: Stolarczyk, Ricardo, Faes, Coady and Doyle; Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall and Madivadua; Winks, Praet and Vardy.
10:13 PMan hour ago

Trasnsfers

So far, Leicester, in this transfer window, had the departures of Amartey, Evans, Ayoze Pérez, Maddison, Tielemans, Opoku and Soyuncu, while signing Hermansen, Doyle, Albrighton, Choudhury, Winks and Coady. On the Tottenham side, this window saw the departures of Lenglet, Danjuma, Winks and Mundle, as well as the signings of Solomon, Rodon, Spence, Maddison, Vicario, Kulusevski and Pedro Porro, and the return of Udogie, Lo Celso, Reguilón and White from loan.
10:08 PMan hour ago

Poestcoglu!

"Obviously, he's a very talented footballer. I think he's got to a stage in his career where he has a bit of authority and maturity on the pitch, so you can see him wanting to be a presence around the players. Considering he's only been with us a few weeks, he's already had a very positive influence. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with him. I know everyone has been impressed with him on and off the pitch. As I said, he's an outstanding presence in the team. Obviously, he has a lot of self-confidence because of his journey as a footballer. He makes himself present as a footballer but also in a personal sense, really being there and making sure he can be an influence in all areas. With the way I set up the team, one of the attractions of him is that he can play in a number of different roles - not at right-back - but a number of different roles in the way our midfield is set up. I think he has all the attributes to play in that area of the pitch for us. Yes, I think I said when I signed him that if you can have a goal threat from areas other than the obvious ones, which for most teams is the attacking players in the attacking areas, he's a midfielder who is a real attacking threat in terms of goals and assists, with his passing and his movement. So from that perspective, we want to be an attacking team and the more attacking threats we have, the harder it is for the opposition to stop you. The reason we weren't the only ones interested in him is that when you get midfield players who can provide a goal threat, I think they're very valuable to your team. The other thing I really liked was the fact that he works hard off the ball, also in a defensive sense. We know we want to be a team that works hard with the ball and he's done really well without it. He's been working hard and you can see that's a part of his game that he's embraced as well".

10:03 PMan hour ago

Premier League

In the 2022-23 season Tottenham were eighth in the Premier League, one point below Aston Villa and two below Brighton, and one above Brentford. Leicester were relegated to the Championship in 18th place with 34 points, three above Leeds and two below Everton.
9:58 PMan hour ago

Last matches: Tottenham

Tottenham come into this match on the back of two defeats and one win in their last few games. Last season, on May 20, the first defeat was 3-1 at home to Brentford, with Kane opening the scoring, Mbeumo equalizing and turning the game around, while Wissa closed the account. The win was 4-1 away to Brentford on May 28, with goals from Kane (2), Pedro Porro and Lucas, while Harrison netted.
9:53 PM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Leicester

Leicester come into this match on the back of two wins and a draw in their last few games. The first draw was last season, on May 22, goalless away to Newcastle. On the 28th, at home, the victory was 2-1 over West Ham, with goals from Barnes and Faes, while Pablo Fornals discounted, but without avoiding relegation. And on Saturday (15), the victory was away from home over Northampton Town by 1-0.
9:48 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 International Friendly match: Leicester vs Tottenham Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo