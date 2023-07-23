Newcastle vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Newcastle vs Aston Villa live for the 2023 Friendly Match, as well as the latest information from Lincoln Financial Field. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
This is the start time of the Newcastle vs Aston Villa match in various countries:
Argentina: 19 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 18 hours on Star+
Brazil: 19 hours on Star+
Chile: 18 hours on Star+
Colombia: 17 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 17 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 19 hours at Peacock
Spain: 23 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 5:00 p.m. No Transmission
Paraguay: 19 hours on Star+
Peru: 17 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 19 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 18 hours on Star+
Callum Wilson, a must see player!
The Newcastle striker is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Wilson is looking to continue his development in European football and be a key player for Newcastle in attack. This is one of the team's leading figures and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 36 games where he got 18 goals and 5 assists. The British striker had a great season and Newcastle will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Newcastle get here?
Newcastle is preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where it will continue to seek the title of the highest category of English football and is running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets to UEFA tournaments. Newcastle finished in fourth position in the Premier League with 71 points, after 19 wins, 14 draws and 5 losses. They begin a new adventure towards the UEFA Champions League, after several years of absence. These are running to try to get into the round of 16 and be a protagonist of the highest European championship. Some interesting names in this group are Cullum Wilson, Miguel Almirón, Sandro Tonali, Alexander Isak, Jamaal Lascelles and Martin Dubravka, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the football season. Newcastle will try again and maintains a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so much is expected of them in search of their fifth Premier League.
Ollie Watkins, a must see player!
The Aston Villa striker arrives as one of the great references and will seek to begin to be noticed as the top scorer in the team's attack. Now, after passing through last season, he is running to be one of the top references in the forward that Aston Villa needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for promotion to be among the best in the Premier League, in the previous season, he registered 16 goals and 6 assists in 40 games.
How does Aston Villa arrive?
Aston Villa comes to this friendly duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next Premier League season, after finishing in seventh position and being able to fight for a place in the next UEFA Conference League with 61 units, after 18 wins, 7 draws and 13 losses. Aston Villa is presented with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Ollie Watkins, Bertrand Traoré, Philippe Coutinho, John McGinn and Emiliano Martínez. Aston Villa is not a recent power in British football, but it is a great team that constantly fights to be among the best in the Premier, it will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the line-up with which they will start next season.
Where's the game?
The Lincoln Financial Field located in the county of Philadelphia, United States will host this duel between two teams that seek to start the next season in a good way in their respective competitions. This stadium has a capacity for 67,600 fans and was inaugurated in 2003.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Newcastle vs Aston Villa match, corresponding to the 2023 Friendly Match. The match will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, at 7:00 p.m. sharp.