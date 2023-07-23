CF Montreal needs penalties to beat Pumas UNAM

CF Montreal's Bryce Duke scores against Pumas UNAM during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Montreal on Saturday, July 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

CF Montreal began their Leagues Cup campaign on a positive note in front of a sold-out Saputo Stadium needing penalties to beat Pumas UNAM 3-2 in front of 19,619 fans in attendance.

Most notably the Mexican fans that made the trip to support their club made quite the atmosphere. 20 minutes into the game off a corner from Ariel Lassiter Mathieu Choiniere managed to get a header on target for the first scoring chance of the game.

Three minutes later CF Montreal opened the scoring when Bryce Duke with a powerful shot from the top of the circle was able to power a ball into the back of the net.

CF Montreal doubled their lead in the 43rd minute off a free-kick set piece and Mathieu Choiniere's kick curled into the net and Gabrielle Corbo thought it deflected off of him but the goal was given to Choiniere.

Pumas got their first shot on target in the 53rd minute with a shot from distance from Cesar Huerta but it went right into Jonathan Sirois who got the start in goal tonight for CF Montreal.

10 minutes later with the visitors pressing Sirois was forced into action again pushing a ball in mid-air away from the net. Pumas got on the board in the 88th minute when Huerta made a stunning cross to Gabriel Fernandez who was able to volley the ball into the back of the net.

That goal motivated the Mexicans and in the first minute of extra time Fernandez was at it again when he found a loose rebound at the side of the net and at the third time of asking was able to put it in.

Leagues Cup rules indicate no ties and that the game was decided by penalty kicks where Adrian Aldrate missed the first kick before Rudy Camacho scored.

Gabriel Fernandez was next up and he made no mistake scoring to get Pumas on the board again. Both Choiniere and Huerta scored to make it 2-2 before Corbo made it 3-2 for CF Montreal.

Next up was Jorge Ruvalcaba who was denied by Sirois making a huge save and Lassi Lappalainen who made his return from injury sealed the win with a goal.

CF Montreal now has two points while Pumas UNAM has one and Montreal will be back in action next Wednesday when they will host DC United.