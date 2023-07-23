France vs Jamaica: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
''It was a difficult decision. If you ask my wife, she would say: 'but what are you doing?' I did it for the country and for them. It has nothing to do with any pretensions of mine. My wife wasn't very happy at the time, but I think it's ok now!''
''At our first Worlds, everyone was in the excitement of the moment. They were very, very young, so we know what not to repeat this time.''
''I don't just want to throw the word “leaders” around. What I think I need are leaders, real leaders. I think everyone is trying within the team. There are leaders, but no one wants to take that step forward because they are afraid of offending someone with something they might do or say. Sometimes you have to shrug it off and just do your job. In short, leadership exists, but they need to be heard.''
''She is fantastic. I have no doubt about it. He has great preparation, hunger for goals, understands the game very well and how to get the best out of it. I've known her since I was very young, so I've been able to follow this process from under-17, through under-20 and up to the first team. She still has a lot to show, she just needs to polish a little more here and there.''
''It's a complicated key, but you know? If you go there and manage to get a result from one of these teams, everything will be mixed up. So that's what we're going to try to do. That's one of the reasons we're in Australia and New Zealand.''
''It's a tough group, but that's why stories are written. People can try to change preconceived narratives and that's how great stories come about. I don't think we're going there worried about anything. Let's go after the results.''
''It would be fantastic. If we get something like that, I might even give a star on the field or something, maybe take my shirt off and run across the lawn. The girls will go crazy with me: 'Put your shirt back on! Nobody wants to see you like this!' But, yes, stories can be written.''
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
As with most major sporting events, the 2023 Women’s World Cup will attract thousands of women. This will attract the attention of football fans from all over the world, as well as promote the importance of women's football and the continued growth of this sport that is increasing in popularity every day.