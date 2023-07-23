France vs Jamaica: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Women's World Cup
Speak up, Lea Le Garre!

“We are looking forward to it, we’ve been working hard for a long time, and what interests us is our future. the competition. We want Sunday to come soon. In relation to; Jamaica, I have a friend who plays with me at Fleury, Chantelle (Swaby). I also know Khadija Shaw, who played for Bordeaux a long time ago. a few years and now it's at Manchester City.   Is this important for your selection, because it's important? a very strong player.”
Probably France!

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin; Ève Périsset, Estelle Cascarino, Wendie Renard, Sakina Karchaoui; Grace Geyoro, Sandie Toletti, Amel Majri; Kadidiatou Diani, Eugénie Le Sommer, Clara Matéo.
How do you get to France?

 France is one of the best It is one of the biggest teams in the tournament and a big favorite for the title. The team lost to Australia in the last friendly.
Speak up, Lorne Donaldson!

“We’re in a tough group, but it’s good. this is how great stories begin. It’s up to us to write our own way, isn’t it? something that scares us. Let's try to get good results here. If we want to be competitive, we have to defend well and always be well organised. And when we have the ball, we need to be efficient.”

''It was a difficult decision. If you ask my wife, she would say: 'but what are you doing?' I did it for the country and for them. It has nothing to do with any pretensions of mine. My wife wasn't very happy at the time, but I think it's ok now!''

''At our first Worlds, everyone was in the excitement of the moment. They were very, very young, so we know what not to repeat this time.''

''I don't just want to throw the word “leaders” around. What I think I need are leaders, real leaders. I think everyone is trying within the team. There are leaders, but no one wants to take that step forward because they are afraid of offending someone with something they might do or say. Sometimes you have to shrug it off and just do your job. In short, leadership exists, but they need to be heard.''

''She is fantastic. I have no doubt about it. He has great preparation, hunger for goals, understands the game very well and how to get the best out of it. I've known her since I was very young, so I've been able to follow this process from under-17, through under-20 and up to the first team. She still has a lot to show, she just needs to polish a little more here and there.''

''It's a complicated key, but you know? If you go there and manage to get a result from one of these teams, everything will be mixed up. So that's what we're going to try to do. That's one of the reasons we're in Australia and New Zealand.''

''It's a tough group, but that's why stories are written. People can try to change preconceived narratives and that's how great stories come about. I don't think we're going there worried about anything. Let's go after the results.''

''It would be fantastic. If we get something like that, I might even give a star on the field or something, maybe take my shirt off and run across the lawn. The girls will go crazy with me: 'Put your shirt back on! Nobody wants to see you like this!' But, yes, stories can be written.''

Likely Jamaica!

Sydney Schneider; Chantelle Swaby, Konya Plummer, Allyson Swaby e Deneisha Blackwood; Drew Spence, Peyton McNamara e Havana Solaun; Trudi Carter, Khadija Shaw e Jody Brown. 
How do you get to Jamaica?

A Jamaica arrives for the game  He is like an underdog and with three games without a win in the pre-World Cup, in which he lost to Mexico by 7-3 and to El Salvador by 5-2.
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

The 2023 Football Women's World Cup  This is the ninth edition of the tournament, and the competition is on. It is scheduled to take place in Australia and New Zealand.   Is this the first time the Women's World Cup will be held? held in two different countries.,

As with most major sporting events, the 2023 Women’s World Cup will attract thousands of women. This will attract the attention of football fans from all over the world, as well as promote the importance of women's football and the continued growth of this sport that is increasing in popularity every day.

The game will be played at Allianz Stadium

The França x Jamaica game will be played at Allianz Stadium, with a capacity of 45.500 people.
