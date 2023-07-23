Fulham vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Fulham vs Brentford Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Fulham vs Brentford friendly match.
What time is the Fulham vs Brentford match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Fulham vs Brentford of July 23rd in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 4:00 PM on Peacock.
Spain: 9:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Brentford latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
David Raya, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Rico Henry, Mads Roerslev, Bryan Mbeumo, and Ivan Toney.
Fulham latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Bernd Leno, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Kenny Tete, Andreas Pereira, João Palhinha, Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, and Jay Stansfield.
Brentford Players to Watch
There are three Brentford players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Ivan Toney (#17), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 20 goals in 33 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in Sunday's game. The other player is Bryan Mbeumo (#19), he plays in the midfielder position and at only 23 years old he was the team's top assister with 9 assists. And lastly, we should keep an eye on striker Yoane Wissa (#11), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 7 goals in 38 games played and we could also see him score against Fulham.
Brentford
The English team is preparing for the Premier League that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Fulham, LOSC and Tottenham. In the 2022-2023 Premier League tournament they were in ninth position with 15 wins, 14 draws and 9 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Manchester City on May 28, 2023, Brentford won the game 1-0 at Gtech Community Stadium. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Fulham Players to Watch
There are three Fulham players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (#9), he was the team's top scorer last tournament with 14 goals in 24 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Sunday. Another player is Andreas Pereira (#18), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist in games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Carlos Vinicius (#30), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 5 goals in 28 games played and we could see him score in Sunday's game.
Fulham
The English team is preparing for the Premier League that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 2 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Hoffenheim and Brentford. In the 2022-2023 Premier League tournament they stayed in tenth position with 15 wins, 7 draws and 16 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Manchester United on May 28, 2023, the match ended in a 2-1 loss at Old Trafford and thus they lost another game. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
Lincoln Financial Field is located in the city of Philadelphia, United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 68,532 spectators and is the home of the Philadelphia Eagles. It was inaugurated on August 3, 2003 and cost 512 million dollars to build.