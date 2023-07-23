Cincinnati vs Sporting Kansas City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cincinnati vs Sporting Kansas City match for the Leagues Cup.
What time is the Cincinnati vs Sporting Kansas City match for Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Cincinnati vs Sporting Kansas City of July 23rd in several countries:
Argentina: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Spain: 12:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Last Cincinnati lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Roman Celentano, Geoff Cameron, Matt Miazga, Nick Hagglund, Júnior Moreno, Obinna Nwobodo, Luciano Acosta, Álvaro Barreal, Alvas Powell, Brenner and Brandon Vázquez.
Last Sporting Kansas City lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
John Pulskamp, Andreu Fontàs, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Ben Sweat, Kayden Pierre, Rémi Walter, Felipe Hernàndez, Cameron Duke, William Agada, Marinos Tzionis and Johnny Russell.
Sporting Kansas City Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Sporting Kansas City's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Cincinnati. Mexican player Alan Pulido (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's top scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Forward Dániel Sallói (#20) is another very important on-field play distributor and is the team's biggest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and he is an important part of the team. Finally, the 29-year-old goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh (#22) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his stature allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Sunday.
Sporting Kansas City in the tournament
The American team had a bad start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 6 wins, 8 draws and 11 losses, they have 26 points in the general table that puts them in the eleventh position in the Western Conference. They had a bad start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Sunday's game is important to start the tournament off right. Their goal this year is to advance to the Leagues Cup postseason and become champions. Their last game was on July 15, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 loss against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium and thus they got their other loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Cincinnati's offensive attack and it's likely that any of them could score in the game against Sporting Kansas City. The Argentine player Brandon Vázquez (#19) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Obinna Nwobodo (#5) is another all-important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 22-year-old goalkeeper Roman Celentano (#18) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Leagues Cup, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Sunday.
Cincinnati in the tournament
The Cincinnati had a good start to the season in Major League Soccer. Until week 23 of the tournament they have a total of 51 points with 15 games won, 6 tied and 2 lost. They are located in the first position of the Eastern conference and they are looking to win the Leagues Cup tournament. Their last game was on July 15, 2023 in MLS, they won 3-1 against Nashville SC at TQL Stadium and that way they get another victory in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The TQL Stadium is located in the city of Cincinnati, United States. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 26,000 spectators and was inaugurated on May 16, 2021. It is the home of Football Club Cincinnati of Major League Soccer and it cost 110 million dollars.