Magdeburg vs Sevilla: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Friendly Match

Watch Magdeburg vs Sevilla Live Score Here
MDCC-Arena
Magdeburg squad!
How does Magdeburg arrive?
Speak up, Adrià Pedrosa!
"To be honest, my last year at Espanyol was difficult. What I'm looking forward to is; take the field, run and give it all I've got. Last year, I couldn’t do that."
"It was January 6, the Epiphany, when my agent called me. I thought it would be a normal call and in the end it's true. that Sevilla were very interested in me. I tried to pretend that nothing was happening and when I hung up I screamed with joy that I finally got that luck. When a club as big as Sevilla wants you, you need to be there. a big step."
" I played in the Europa League before, but at this club, in a tournament like the Champions League, it will be very different. I never played and I have to adapt. I'm very interested, so I'll adapt quickly. I will give everything for this badge."
"I have been keeping very up to date with the club. for what fans are or how they are seen. The fact that Sevilla have called me and sought me out, after a difficult year, makes me very emotional. Before that, I don't know why, but I realized that they had something special. When I played here with Espanyol I could feel it in the stadium, how the fans gave their all... I realized that there was something special here. É a different environment."
"The goal of all players is to win. play as much as possible. There are top players here who are going to make it difficult, but my main goal is to get you there. play as much as possible. Above all, however, achieving great things as a team is important. the most important."
"I don’t know him personally, but when I played against him, a very tough opponent. It was very difficult for me. Having his partner now will make me learn a lot from him. another companion to fight for a spot on the team, with hard work, humility and respect. I'm going to learn a lot."