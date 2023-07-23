Magdeburg vs Sevilla: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Friendly Match
Photo: Publicity/Sevilla

MDCC-Arena

Estádio multiuso em Magdeburg, Alemanha. Foi concluído e aberto ao público em dezembro de 2006, substituindo o antigo Ernst-Grube-Stadion. Tem capacidade para mais de 30 mil torcedores.
Magdeburg squad!

 Zacharias Flore (Head of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation), Kevin Waliczek (Game Analyst), Eldin Dzogovic, Luc Castaignos, Belal Halbouni, Andi Hoti, Jamie Lawrence, Jean Hugonet, Tim Stappmann, Jonah Fabisch, Stefan Korsch, Matthias Tischer (Goalkeeping Coach), Jannik Kirchenkamp (Athletic Coach) Middle row acute;ria on the left.
How does Magdeburg arrive?

Magdeburg arrives for the game with five straight victories in the pre-season, in which they amended several defeats such as 14-0 at Rot-Weiss Zerbst and 8-1 at AEZ, in addition to a 4-0 at SV Westerhausen.
Speak up, Adrià Pedrosa!

"It was a tough decision I had to make if I wanted to keep growing as a player. É is an important step in my career, not only   not a big club, but because they are in the Champions League, a very important competition. From a very young age, everyone wants to get there. I am really looking forward to accepting this challenge.”

"To be honest, my last year at Espanyol was difficult. What I'm looking forward to is; take the field, run and give it all I've got. Last year, I couldn’t do that."

"It was January 6, the Epiphany, when my agent called me. I thought it would be a normal call and in the end it's true. that Sevilla were very interested in me. I tried to pretend that nothing was happening and when I hung up I screamed with joy that I finally got that luck. When a club as big as Sevilla wants you, you need to be there.   a big step."

" I played in the Europa League before, but at this club, in a tournament like the Champions League, it will be very different. I never played and I have to adapt. I'm very interested, so I'll adapt quickly. I will give everything for this badge."

"I have been keeping very up to date with the club.   for what fans are or how they are seen. The fact that Sevilla have called me and sought me out, after a difficult year, makes me very emotional. Before that, I don't know why, but I realized that they had something special. When I played here with Espanyol I could feel it in the stadium, how the fans gave their all... I realized that there was something special here. É a different environment."

"The goal of all players is to win. play as much as possible. There are top players here who are going to make it difficult, but my main goal is to get you there. play as much as possible. Above all, however, achieving great things as a team is important. the most important."

 

"I don’t know him personally, but when I played against him, a very tough opponent. It was very difficult for me. Having his partner now will make me learn a lot from him.   another companion to fight for a spot on the team, with hard work, humility and respect. I'm going to learn a lot."

How does Sevilla arrive?

 Sevilla arrives with morale for the game, already who beat Independiente del Valle on penalties and won the new tournament created by UEFA and CONMEBOL. But in the last friendly match, they lost to Hansa Rostock by 2-1, at the beginning of the pre-season.
FRIENDLY

An international friendly is a football match played between national teams without a competitive meaning or official score. These games are usually played as part of the national teams' preparation for the next and closest official competitions to be played, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups or the continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for national teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build chemistry and game experience. They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and styles of play, enriching their experience and honing their skills for upcoming competitions on the international calendar. These international friendlies that are played, can take place throughout the entire year, outside the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without field command of the teams that are playing in the match. specific.
The game will be played at MDCC-Arena

The Magdeburg vs Sevilla game will be played at MDCC-Arena, with a capacity of 30.000 people.
