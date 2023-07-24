Real Madrid vs AC Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Real Madrid vs AC Milan match for Friendly match?
This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs AC Milan of July 23rd, in several countries:
Mexico: 20:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
USA: 22:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Spain: 04:00 hours
Where and how Real Madrid vs AC Milan and live stream
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan in streaming, it will be tuned to ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to Los Merengues, while the Italians have 0 wins and a somewhat uneven and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they have only 3 draws in the last 5 meetings.
Real Madrid 0 - 0 AC Milan, Aug. 8, 2021, Friendly match
Real Madrid 3 - 1 AC Milan, Aug. 11, 2018, Friendly match
Real Madrid 0 - 0 AC Milan, July 30, 2015, International Champions Cup
Real Madrid 5 - 1 AC Milan, Aug. 8, 2012, World Football Challenge
AC Milan 2 - 2 Real Madrid, Nov. 3, 2010, UEFA Champions League
Watch out for this Real Madrid player
The striker of Brazil, Vinícius Júnior of 23 years old has had a good performance, the striker has played his thirty-third game in his local league, 32 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 10 goals in the Spanish league and 10 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides making up for the low of Karim Benzema.
Watch out for this Milan player
Portugal's striker, 24 year old Rafael Leão has been performing well, the striker has played his thirty-fifth game in his local league, 28 as a starter and 7 as a substitute, managing to score 15 goals in the Italian league and 8 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How is Real Madrid coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Rayo Vallecano, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Real Madrid 1 - 1 Athletic Club, Jun. 4, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Sevilla FC 1 - 2 Real Madrid, May 27, 2023, Spanish First Division
Real Madrid 2 - 1 Rayo Vallecano, May 24, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Valencia 1 - 0 Real Madrid, May 21, 2023, Spanish First Division
Manchester City 4 - 0 Real Madrid, May 17, 2023, UEFA Champions League
How are Milan coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 7-0 against Lumezzane, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
AC Milan 7 - 0 Lumezzane, July 20, 2023, Friendly match
AC Milan 3 - 1 Hellas Verona, Jun. 4, 2023, Italian Serie A
Juventus 0 - 1 AC Milan, May 28, 2023, Italy Serie A
AC Milan 5 - 1 Sampdoria, May 20, 2023, Italy Serie A
Internazionale 1 - 0 AC Milan, May 16, 2023 ,UEFA Champions League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Real Madrid vs AC Milan friendly match. The match will take place at the Rose Bowl at 22:00.