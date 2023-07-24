Puebla vs Minnesota LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Puebla vs Minnesota in Leagues Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Puebla vs Minnesota match in the Leagues Cup.
What time is Puebla vs Minnesota match for Leagues Cup?
This is the start time of the game Puebla vs Minnesota of July 23rd in several countries:
Mexico: 19:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
USA: 21:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 21:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
Where and how to watch Puebla vs. Minnesota and live
The match will be broadcasted on Apple TV.
If you want to watch Puebla vs Minnesota in streaming you can watch it on Apple TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Puebla coming?
The locals come from losing to America 3-0 in their last match, having in their last 5 matches, 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to recover this match.
América 3 - 0 Puebla, Jul 15, 2023, Liga MX
Puebla 2 - 3 Santos, Jul. 7, 2023, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 1 - 1 Puebla, Jul. 1, 2023, MX League
Tigres UANL 1 - 0 Puebla, May 7, 2023, MX League
Puebla 5 - 2 Tijuana, Apr. 29, 2023, Liga MX
How is Minnesota coming?
The visitors drew 1-1 against LAFC in the previous MLS duel, in their last 5 duels they have a very bad streak, having 2 draws, 1 loss and 2 wins.
Minnesota United FC 1 - 1 LAFC, July 15, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Houston Dynamo FC 0 - 3 Minnesota United FC, Jul. 12, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Minnesota United FC 1 - 4 Austin FC, Jul. 8, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Minnesota United FC 4 - 1 Portland Timbers, Jul. 1, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Real Salt Lake 2 - 2 Minnesota United FC, Jun. 24, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Watch out for this Puebla player
Brayan Angulo, 33 year old Colombian defender, has been in charge of being the goal scorer of the Puebla's team in the beginning of this season, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 3 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 2 goals in his account, in addition to 0 assists, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot.
Watch out for this Minnesota player
Bongokuhle Hlongwane, 23 year old South African forward has been in charge of being the scorer of the Americans this season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 21 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 6 goals in his account, in addition to 3 assists, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot.