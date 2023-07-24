Rosario Central vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Professional League

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Rosario Central vs River Plate live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Rosario Central vs River Plate live match, as well as the latest information from the Gigante de Arroyito. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Rosario Central vs River Plate live?
If you want to watch Rosario Central vs River Plate live on TV, your options are: TyC Sports International in North America.
If you want to watch it directly on streaming: TyC Sports Play in USA.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it directly on streaming: TyC Sports Play in USA.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Rosario vs River professional league match?
This is the kickoff time for the Rosario vs River match on July 23, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on ESPN Premium and Star +
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 9:00 PM on Star + and ESPN 4
Chile: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on TyC Sports International, VIX+, Paramount +
Spain: 2:00 AM (July 24)
Mexico: 6:00 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key Player- River Plate
The presence of Lucas Beltrán stands out in River Plate. The 22-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentine Professional League, where he has eleven goals and three assists in 24 games played.
Key Player- Rosario Central
Alejo Veliz, Central's goal scorer, is the key man in Russo's team.
Veliz has played 21 games this season and has scored 9 goals, he has no assists.
Face to face: Rosario vs River
They faced each other 152 times in the professional era. River won 78 times, while Central won 31 times, with 43 draws.
Last previous match: River 1-2 Rosario Central, for the 26th date of the Professional League 2022.
River wants to take a break and think about the Libertadores
Demichelis' River won the league title early, but received a hard blow during the week, losing to Talleres de Córdoba in the Copa Argentina.
That defeat is a warning for the River Plate team, which will have to play the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup against Internacional de Portoalegre on August 1.
Rosario wants to finish at home with a victory
Facing the new league champion, Rosario Central closes its league campaign at home, Miguel Angel Russo's team aims to finish in the top 5 of the Professional League, for that, it is very important to give a strong blow to Demichelis' River.
The stadium
The Gigante de Arroyito stadium, located in Rosario, Argentina, is the home of Club Atlético Rosario Central and it will be in this stadium that this match will be played.
The stadium was inaugurated in November 1926 and was the venue for the World Cup, Argentina 1978, as well as for the Copa America 1987. It currently has a capacity of 41465 spectators.
Start of the broadcast
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Professional League match: Rosario Central vs River Plate live!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
