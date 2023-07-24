Nashville SC vs Colorado Rapids LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Leagues Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Nashville SC vs Colorado Rapids live of the Leagues Cup 2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Nashville SC vs Colorado Rapids live for the 2023 Leagues Cup Group Phase, as well as the latest information coming from Geodis Park. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Nashville SC vs Colorado Rapids online and live from the Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Nashville SC vs Colorado Rapids in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Chile: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
US (ET): 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Spain: 00:30 hours on Apple TV
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Peru: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Michael Barrios, a must see player!
The Colorado Rapids winger arrives as one of the team's important references and as the top scorer and assister who should help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 3 goals and 2 assists so far this regular season, becoming the team's top scorer and assister. What Barrios needs to focus on is being more consistent on the field and better combining with the likes of Connor Ronan and Diego Rubio for a fearsome offense that will keep up the pace of the season.
How does Colorado arrive?
The Colorado team closed out a bad season last year, missing out on the MLS Playoffs for the second consecutive season. For this, the team was reinforced with Rafael Navarro, Andrew Gutman, Marko Ilic and Danny Leyva to strengthen all areas of the team and try to score as many points as possible. Those led by Robin Fraser have not had a better start than last season, and are in last place in the Western Conference with 19 points, after 3 wins, 10 draws and 10 losses. With these results, those from Colorado are looking to have a great end to the season to try for the team to show better football and get into the Playoffs. Some interesting player names are Michael Barrios, Connor Ronan, Diego Rubio, Lalas Abubakar and Kevin Cabral. Now the team has the mission of changing the result of the previous season and looking to get into the 2023 MLS Playoffs.
Hany Mukhtar, a must see player!
The Nashville midfielder will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in great shape with 13 goals and 7 assists, being the leader in the Nashville offense. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Fafa Picault to form a lethal forward.
How does Nashville get here?
The Nashville team goes to their home, Geodis Park, to face the Colorado Rapids and continue their journey in the Leagues Cup. They are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 11 wins, 5 draws and 8 losses to reach 38 points. Those from Nashville will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Eastern Conference Playoffs and looking for their first MLS title. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Hany Mukhtar, Walker Zimmerman, Fafa Picault, Randall Leal and Shaq Moore, as well as the addition of Laurence Wyke to strengthen the team's defense. Those from Nashville will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to lead their conference.
Where's the game?
Geodis Park located in the city of Nashville will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023 Leagues Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 30,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2022.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Nashville SC vs. Colorado Rapids match, corresponding to the Leagues Cup 2023 Group Phase duel. The match will take place at Geodis Park, at 8:30 p.m. sharp.