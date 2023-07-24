Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Match
Image: VAVEL

Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys live match, as well as the latest information from La Bombonera. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX + and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys match for Argentine League?

This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys of July 24th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:45 PM on ESPN Premium and Star +
Bolivia: 7:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 8:45 PM on NOW NET e Claro, Star +, ESPN 4
Chile: 7:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 6:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 6:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:45 PM on VIX +, TyC Sports Internacional, Paramount +
Spain: 1:45 AM (July 25)
Mexico: 5:45 PM on Fanatiz and Star +
Paraguay: 7:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 6:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 8:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 7:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Key player - Newell´s Old Boys

In Newell's Old Boys the presence of Jorge Recalde stands out. The 31-year-old Paraguayan midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has played in 21 games.

Key player - Boca Juniors

In Boca Juniors, the presence of Miguel Merentiel stands out. The 27-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentine Professional League, where he has seven goals and two assists in 21 games played, starting 11 of them. He has a total of 1,099 minutes.

Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys history

These two teams have met 158 times. The statistics are in favor of Boca Juniors, who have been victorious on 67 occasions, while Newell's Old Boys have won on 43 occasions, leaving a balance of 48 draws.

Newell's Old Boys

Newell's Old Boys has not had good performances lately, apart from a victory against Independiente. However, the last few matches they have played have not given them the satisfaction they need to finish the tournament with a good feeling and they will have to think about how to reverse this situation.

Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors has continued to be in constant improvement lately. Good results in the league and in the cup have been accompanying them, giving the feeling that they are finding the right path under Jorge Almirón. For now, they have to finish the tournament in a good way and hope that what they have been achieving in the last matches can be replicated in the next one.

The match will be played at La Bombonera

The Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys match will be played at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium, popularly known as La Bombonera, located in the neighborhood of La Boca, in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This stadium, inaugurated in 1940, has a capacity for 57,200 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Liga Profesional match: Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
