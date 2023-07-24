Italy vs Argentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup 2023 Match
Image: Italy

Stay tuned for the Italy vs. Argentina live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the match live, as well as the latest information from Eden Park Stadium.
Where and how to watch Italy vs Argentina live online

The match will be televised on TUDN channel.

Italy vs Argentina can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Italy vs Argentina matchday 1 of the Women's World Cup 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Italy vs Argentina match on July 24, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 04:00 hours

Bolivia: 04:00 hours

Brazil: 04:00 hours

Chile: 04:00 hours

Colombia: 04:00 hours

Ecuador: 04:00 hours

United States: 02:00 hours PT and 04:00 hours ET

Mexico: 00:00 hours

Paraguay: 00:00 hours

Peru: 02:00 hours

Uruguay: 05:00 hours

Venezuela: 01:00 hours

Japan: 01:00 hours

India: 11:00 a.m. 

Nigeria: 00:00 hours

South Africa: 00:00 hours

Australia: 00:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 00:00 hours

Argentina's Statements

Germán Portanova spoke before the match: "The expectations for tomorrow's match are incredible. We have been working hard for a long time and we want to show on the court what we have been doing".

"If they told me two years ago that I was going to arrive with a group like this, in these conditions, playing like this, I would have signed it. I think my dreams have been surpassed.

"We have worked on many aspects, we emphasized what can happen in the moments of the match. Let's hope that the details will be reflected on the pitch and that the game will be the way we dreamed it would be."

"I think we are making progress. Today we see a woman play and we don't stop as if we had seen a green dog. What is missing to see a girl wearing a Banini jersey on the street are the results. People start to idolize through achievements".

How is Argentina coming?

Argentina arrives to this match after defeating Venezuela and Peru by a landslide.

How are Italy coming in?

Italy comes to this match after defeating New Zealand by the minimum and tying Morocco to zero goals, the Italian team will go all out to get its first victory.

The Italy vs Argentina match will be played at Eden Park Stadium.

Italy vs Argentina will be played at Eden Park Stadium, located in Auckland, New Zealand. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Italy vs Argentina match, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the Women's World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Eden Park Stadium at 02:00.
