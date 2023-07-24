Italy vs Argentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Italy vs. Argentina live stream.
Where and how to watch Italy vs Argentina live online
Italy vs Argentina can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Italy vs Argentina matchday 1 of the Women's World Cup 2023?
Argentina: 04:00 hours
Bolivia: 04:00 hours
Brazil: 04:00 hours
Chile: 04:00 hours
Colombia: 04:00 hours
Ecuador: 04:00 hours
United States: 02:00 hours PT and 04:00 hours ET
Mexico: 00:00 hours
Paraguay: 00:00 hours
Peru: 02:00 hours
Uruguay: 05:00 hours
Venezuela: 01:00 hours
Japan: 01:00 hours
India: 11:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 00:00 hours
Australia: 00:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 00:00 hours
Argentina's Statements
"If they told me two years ago that I was going to arrive with a group like this, in these conditions, playing like this, I would have signed it. I think my dreams have been surpassed.
"We have worked on many aspects, we emphasized what can happen in the moments of the match. Let's hope that the details will be reflected on the pitch and that the game will be the way we dreamed it would be."
"I think we are making progress. Today we see a woman play and we don't stop as if we had seen a green dog. What is missing to see a girl wearing a Banini jersey on the street are the results. People start to idolize through achievements".
