Brazil vs Panama: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup
How and where to watch the Brazil x Panama match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Peacock, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Brazil vs Panama match for Women's World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Brazil vs Panama of 24th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8:00 am: DIRECT Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Bolivia 7:00 am: Fifa+

Brazil 8:00am: Globo, SporTV, Fifa+, CazéTv

Chile 7:00 am:RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Colombia 6:00 am:Caracol TV, RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol Play, directvsports.com

Ecuador 6:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

USA 7:00 am: Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Peacock, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1

Spain 12:00 pm: RCN Nuestra Tele, RTVE.es, TVE La 2

Mexico 6:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, VIX+

Paraguay 7:00 am: Fifa+

Peru 6:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Uruguay 8:00 am: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Venezuela 7:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Ignacio Quintana

"These first days of the World Cup have made it clear that there is no such thing as a small rival. Well, we have to show that's the case."
Panama's probable line-up

Sasha Fabrega; Katherine Castillo, Wendy Natis, Yomira Pinzón, Carina Baltrip-Reyes and Hilary Jaen; Natalia Mills, Carmen Montenegro, Schiandra González and Marta Cox; Karla Riley.
 
Photo: FEPAFUT
Panama's situation

Panama, meanwhile, are making their debut at the Women's World Cup. Coach Ignacio Quintana, who led the country to their first-ever qualification, is confident of an upset. In the other Group F match, favorites France drew 0-0 with Jamaica.
Pia Sundhage

"Marta is 100% when it comes to the physical part. But how many minutes of training and games do you want her to have before she goes out on the pitch? It will depend on the game. But the training we had yesterday was very good. She trained and did very well. So she will be ready."
Brazil's probable line-up

Leticia; Antonia, Kathellen, Rafaelle and Tamires; Luana, Ary Borges, Kerolin and Adriana; Debinha and Geyse.
 
Photo: CBF
Brazil's status

Brazil has been to every World Cup. And they will go into their ninth appearance with a mission: to maintain their excellent record in World Cup openers. In the previous eight editions, the women's team have always won their first match.

Pia Sundhage's side have suffered a few losses in recent months. Goalkeeper Lorena, who would be a starter, and striker Ludmila have suffered serious injuries and are out of action. The Brazilian team has been in Australia for 20 days and, in the country, has had another blow. Striker Nycole, also injured, was another to bid farewell to the World Cup.

The weeks of work on the Gold Coast also raised doubts about the physical condition of Brazil's main player. However, on the eve of her debut, Pia Sundhage assured that Marta is 100%. The Brazil No10, who is going to her sixth World Cup, is expected to start on the bench.

BRAZIL DAY!

No more waiting. The fifth day of the Women's World Cup will see Brazil take the field in a Group F match against Panama at 8:00 a.m. (BST). The Brazilian team will be looking for their ninth win in a World Cup opener. The match will take place in Adelaide, Australia.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Women's World Cup Match: Brazil vs Panama Live Updates!

