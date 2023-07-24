Brazil vs Panama: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Brazil x Panama match live?
What time is Brazil vs Panama match for Women's World Cup?
Argentina 8:00 am: DIRECT Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Bolivia 7:00 am: Fifa+
Brazil 8:00am: Globo, SporTV, Fifa+, CazéTv
Chile 7:00 am:RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Colombia 6:00 am:Caracol TV, RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol Play, directvsports.com
Ecuador 6:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
USA 7:00 am: Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Peacock, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1
Spain 12:00 pm: RCN Nuestra Tele, RTVE.es, TVE La 2
Mexico 6:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, VIX+
Paraguay 7:00 am: Fifa+
Peru 6:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Uruguay 8:00 am: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Venezuela 7:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Panama's probable line-up
Panama's situation
Brazil's probable line-up
Brazil's status
Pia Sundhage's side have suffered a few losses in recent months. Goalkeeper Lorena, who would be a starter, and striker Ludmila have suffered serious injuries and are out of action. The Brazilian team has been in Australia for 20 days and, in the country, has had another blow. Striker Nycole, also injured, was another to bid farewell to the World Cup.
The weeks of work on the Gold Coast also raised doubts about the physical condition of Brazil's main player. However, on the eve of her debut, Pia Sundhage assured that Marta is 100%. The Brazil No10, who is going to her sixth World Cup, is expected to start on the bench.
