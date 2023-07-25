Colombia vs South Korea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Colombia vs Corea del Sur Live Score!
How to watch Colombia vs South Korea Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus and Universo NOW
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Colombia vs South Korea match for Women's World Cup?
Argentina: 11:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Bolivia: 10:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Chile: 10:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Colombia: 9:00 PM on RCN, Caracol TV, DSports and DirecTV Go
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO and UNIVERSO NOW
Spain: 4:00 AM (July 25)
Mexico: 8:00 PM on ViX
Paraguay: 10:00 PM
Peru: 9:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Venezuela: 10:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Key player - South Korea
Key player - Colombia
Colombia vs South Korea history
Colombia has played seven matches against Asian teams. In these matches, Colombia has only one win (against Vietnam), three draws and three defeats.
South Korea has played six matches against South American teams. They have won three (against Argentina) and lost three (against Brazil).
South Korea
Colombia
The Colombian National Team coached by Nelson Abadía arrives to this match with the illusion of achieving a great result in their third participation in the World Cup and for this they will have to overcome a difficult obstacle in their debut against a complex South Korea, which is expected to be very physically demanding.
With experienced players such as Catalina Usme, Daniela Montoya and Leicy Santos, the Colombian team will try to make the leap in quality by overcoming the Round of 16 and reaching the quarterfinals, which have been elusive.