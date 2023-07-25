Colombia vs South Korea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup Match
Image: VAVEL

10:00 AM30 minutes ago

Tune in here Colombia vs Corea del Sur Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Israel vs Colombia live match, as well as the latest information from the Sydney Football Stadium.
9:55 AM35 minutes ago

How to watch Colombia vs South Korea Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Colombia vs South Korea live on TV, your options is: UNIVERSO

If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus and Universo NOW

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:50 AM40 minutes ago

What time is Colombia vs South Korea match for Women's World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Colombia vs South Korea of July 24th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Bolivia: 10:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Chile: 10:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Colombia: 9:00 PM on RCN, Caracol TV, DSports and DirecTV Go
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO and UNIVERSO NOW
Spain: 4:00 AM (July 25)
Mexico: 8:00 PM on ViX
Paraguay: 10:00 PM
Peru: 9:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Venezuela: 10:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go

9:45 AMan hour ago

Key player - South Korea

In South Korea, the presence of Ji Son-Yun stands out. At the age of 32, she has scored 66 goals in 144 matches and is one of the main architects of the Asian country's third consecutive World Cup.
9:40 AMan hour ago

Key player - Colombia

In Colombia, the presence of Linda Caicedo, forward of Real Madrid, stands out, who with her youth is shown as one of the main figures of the team, with a great projection that she hopes will be useful to give joy to the national team.
9:35 AMan hour ago

Colombia vs South Korea history

This will be the first time these two teams meet.

Colombia has played seven matches against Asian teams. In these matches, Colombia has only one win (against Vietnam), three draws and three defeats.

South Korea has played six matches against South American teams. They have won three (against Argentina) and lost three (against Brazil).

9:30 AMan hour ago

South Korea

South Korea is preparing to face its fourth women's World Cup in the senior category. It will be an important challenge for a national team that also wants to overcome the round of 16, which has been its best result.
9:25 AMan hour ago

Colombia

The Colombian National Team coached by Nelson Abadía arrives to this match with the illusion of achieving a great result in their third participation in the World Cup and for this they will have to overcome a difficult obstacle in their debut against a complex South Korea, which is expected to be very physically demanding.

With experienced players such as Catalina Usme, Daniela Montoya and Leicy Santos, the Colombian team will try to make the leap in quality by overcoming the Round of 16 and reaching the quarterfinals, which have been elusive.

9:20 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Sydney Football Stadium

The Colombia vs South Korea match will be played at the Sydney Football Stadium or Allianz Stadium, for commercial reasons, located in the city of Sydney, Australia. This stadium, inaugurated in 1988, has a capacity for 45,000 spectators.
9:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Women's World Cup match: Colombia vs South Korea Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
