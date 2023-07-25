Las Palmas vs Espanyol LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Las Palmas vs Espanyol match.
What time is Las Palmas vs Espanyol match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Las Palmas vs Espanyol of 25th July in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
July 25, 2023
|
12:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
July 25, 2023
|
14:00
|
Bolivia
|
July 25, 2023
|
11:00
|
Brazil
|
July 25, 2023
|
14:00
|
Chile
|
July 25, 2023
|
14:00
|
Colombia
|
July 25, 2023
|
11:00
|
Ecuador
|
July 25, 2023
|
11:00
|
Spain
|
July 25, 2023
|
17:00
|
Mexico
|
July 25, 2023
|
10:00
|
Peru
|
July 25, 2023
|
11:00
Watch out for this Espanyol player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the team's center forward; Nico Melamed. The current Espanyol center forward has been a key player for the victories obtained in the last season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Espanyol's final lineup:
Joan García; R. Pierre-Gabriel, C. Montes, Fernando Calero, B Oliván; Edu Exposito, S. Darder; J. Puado, Melamed Ribaudo, D. Suárez; M. Braithwaite.
Watch out for this Las Palmas player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the emblematic center forward, Kirian Rodriguez. The Spanish attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Kirian Rodriguez knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Las Palmas.
Last Las Palmas lineup:
Álvaro Valles; Álvaro Lemos, Saúl Coco, Álex Suarez, Sergi Cardona; Fabio González, Pejiño, E. Loiodice, Kirian Rodríguez, J. Vieira; Sandro.
Background:
Las Palmas and Espanyol have met on a total of 73 occasions (25 wins for Las Palmas, 19 draws, 29 Espanyol defeats) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home team. In terms of goals, Espanyol have the advantage with 91 goals and 80 have gone to Las Palmas. Their last duel dates back to a friendly in 2022 where both teams drew 0-0.
About the Stadium
The Marbella Football Center is a soccer training center located in the city of Marbella, in the province of Malaga, Spain. It is one of the most recognized and prestigious sports complexes in Europe, specially designed for professional soccer teams and national teams looking to prepare during their pre-seasons, hold training camps or improve their sporting performance.
Marbella's location on Spain's Costa del Sol offers a warm and sunny climate for most of the year, which is ideal for teams to train in favorable conditions, especially during the winter months in other countries.
Back to the top circuit
On the other hand, Espanyol has the obligation to respond to their fans after what happened last season in the Spanish first division, staying in the lower league and leaving aside the priority of staying in the first division in the following season. Now, Espanyol have the obligation to sweep all before them in LaLiga de palata and give no truce so that they are the ones who get the ticket for promotion to the top flight of Spanish soccer. Therefore, the visiting team will have to have a great preseason and start the first day of the silver division with all their players in the best possible shape and rhythm.
They want to be important again in the first division
The Las Palmas team will seek to return to being that protagonist team that they were at some point before they entered a bad streak of ups and downs in LaLiga and were promoted and relegated, however, after what they did last season, Las Palmas showed that they have the material to fight for the top positions in the next season and try to win a crown such as the Copa del Rey, It is also important to remember that it will be important for them to stay in the mid-table zones or they could get into relegation problems and end up returning to the silver division, something that would be unfortunate for their fans who hope to see them in the elite of soccer.
Start preparing for the upcoming season
Little by little the days continue to advance and that means that the arrival of the 23/24 season is getting closer and closer for the teams to undertake a new adventure in their respective leagues and achieve the desired objectives, whether it is to fight for the league title, enter European competitions, avoid relegation or win their respective cups, which means starting to plan what will be 10 months of actions and emotions where goals and controversies will not be lacking in the most beautiful sport in the world. In this match, Las Palmas and Espanyol will face each other, both clubs are looking for continuity in their preseasons in order to arrive in the best possible shape for the start of their leagues and to sweep all before them to be in the top positions of their respective general tables.
Kick-off time
The Las Palmas vs Espanyol match will be played at Marbella Football Center, in Malaga, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Friendly Match: Las Palmas vs Espanyol!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.