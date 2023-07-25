Inter Miami vs Atlanta United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match
Photo: VAVEL

8:00 AM19 minutes ago

Follow here Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Inter Miami vs Atlanta United live, as well as the latest information from the Lockhart Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:55 AM24 minutes ago

How to watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

USA Time: 7:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

7:50 AM29 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: match for the in Leagues Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: of Tuesday, July 25, 2023. in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

20:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Bolivia

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

17:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Brazil

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

21:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Chile

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

20:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Colombia

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

20:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Ecuador

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

18:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Spain

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

23:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Canada

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

19:30 hours

In Apple TV.

USA

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

19:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Mexico

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

17:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Paraguay

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

20:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Peru

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

18:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Uruguay

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

20:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Venezuela

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

19:30 hours

In Apple TV.
7:45 AM34 minutes ago

If Miami wins it qualifies

If Inter Miami wins against Atlanta they would qualify to the next round, Atlanta will play against Cruz Azul on the weekend. Inter with a win would reach 3 points or in a draw or penalty kicks, they would have 5 points. Those at risk would be the Celestes and Atlanta.
7:40 AM39 minutes ago

Clash of champions

Two world champions with Argentina will be on the field, Lionel Messi, the captain of the legendary Albiceleste, and Thiago, who came on as a substitute. Almada in 21 games out of 24 has scored 8 goals and 9 assists, being the leader in assists with Atlanta United.
On the other hand, La Pulga, in his debut against La Maquina, has already scored a goal and is an element to be followed by Inter Miami.

7:35 AM44 minutes ago

One returns to where he was happy

Tata Martino since his return to the MLS benches, after his time with the Mexican national team, the Argentine will meet again with a team that gave him a lot in his career, after in 2018 the Tata was champion with Atlanta, another element that will be seen again with his former team, is the Venezuelan Josef Martinez became a legend in the Mercedes Benz, leading his team to glory.
7:30 AMan hour ago

The super team that Miami is forming

The squad led by Gerardo Martino already has its two active stars, although they did not start, Messi and Busi are expected to have more participation in this Leagues as they must rescue Inter's ship. 
In addition, Jordi Alba is a new Inter player, the Spanish fullback reached an agreement with the MLS team, these 3 former Barcelona players will meet again, where they are expected to improve much more than the last game. 
Besides, Luis Suarez is on Miami's radar, but Gremio will not let him go as simple as that because they should pay the clause, the Brazilian team does not intend to terminate his contract, if this signing is not achieved, until next season Lucho could join the team.
7:25 AMan hour ago

How are both teams doing?

It is the debut of Atlanta United in this Leagues Cup, but Inter already has experience in this competition, this would be their last day, after beating Cruz Azul 2-1, with a goal of film by Lionel Messi, in the final moments. 
There was a great participation of Miami's star reinforcements, Sergio Busquets had great interventions in the midfield, just like Leo who was the element to follow and Josef Martinez made a great combination with the Argentinean ten. Besides, it will be a reunion of Gerardo Martino and Josef Martinez with their former team Atlanta, where they were in the glory.

7:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Leagues Cup Match Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
