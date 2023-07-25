Bolton vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Bolton vs Everton Live Score
Everything you need to know about this match of the Friendly Match is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Bolton vs Everton live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Bolton vs Everton Live in TV channel in USA
If you want to watch the game Bolton vs Everton live on TV, your options are: No options
If you want to directly stream it: No options
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Bolton
Coleman, Ashworth, Forrester, John, Santos, Sheehan, Thomason, Bodvarsson, Jerome, Lundulu, Sadlier.
Last lineup Everton
Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Patterson, Tarkowski, Young, Doucoure, Gueye, Iwobi, Maupay, McNeil
Who will be the central referee and his assistants?
To be confirmed.
How is Everton coming along?
On the other hand, the other English team of Everton, which plays in the first division, the Premier League, like Bolton, was left on the way to the championship stagnating in the lower part of the classification without any aspiration to be placed in the 17th position of the Premier League, and thanks to two points, they could save themselves from relegation last season, that is why they want to arrive in the best way in this new opportunity they will have in the Premier League. In their most recent match, Everton achieved a 0-1 victory over Wigan and accumulated a 4-match unbeaten streak.
How is Bolton coming along?
The English club that competes in the Football League One division in England, did not finish the 2022-2023 season as they would have liked, as they were stuck in the fifth position of the general table without aspirations of promotion to the next division, but also without danger of relegation. They have a seven-game unbeaten streak, and want to take advantage of the good run to get Bolton in the best shape for their home league and get back to fight for promotion, so this pre-season clash against one of the teams in England's top division. In their most recent match, Bolton won 2-1 against Salford.
Friendly Match
The European leagues and competitions of all divisions have been paused, so many teams are already doing their preseason to start their respective competitions on the right foot. On this occasion, two teams from the United Kingdom will face each other in this friendly match corresponding to their preseason. Will Bolton be able to win or will the English team Everton do it?
The match will be played at the Reebok Stadium
The match between Bolton - Everton will be played at the Reebok Stadium, in Bolton, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 pm (ET).
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 friendly match: Bolton vs Everton Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!