Rotherham vs Sheffield United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Friendly Game

Stay with us to follow the Rotherham vs Sheffield United live from the 2023 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Rotherham vs Sheffield United live for the 2023 Friendly Match, in addition to the latest information coming from the NY Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Rotherham vs Sheffield United online and live from the 2023 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Rotherham vs Sheffield United match in various countries:
Argentina: 14 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 13 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 14 hours without Transmission
Chile: 13 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 12 hours without Transmission
Ecuador: 12 hours without Transmission
US (ET): 14 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 18 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 12 hours without Transmission
Paraguay: 14 hours without Transmission
Peru: 12 hours without Transmission
Uruguay: 14 hours without transmission
Venezuela: 13 hours without Transmission
Oliver McBurnie, a must see player!
The Sheffield striker is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. McBurnie is looking to continue his development in European football and be a key player for Sheffield in attack. This is one of the team's promises and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 41 games where he got 15 goals and 2 assists. The Scottish striker had a great season and Sheffield will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Sheffield arrive?
Sheffield is preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where it will seek to avoid relegation to the EFL Championship and is running as one of the teams to follow for a place in the middle table. Sheffield United finished in second place in the EFL Championship with 91 points, after 28 wins, 7 draws and 11 losses. Their path to the Premier League was very interesting and together with Burnley, they achieved direct promotion by dominating the league without much opposition. Some interesting names in this group are Oliver McBurnie, John Fleck, John Egan, Adam Davies and Ismaila Coulibaly, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to strengthen the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. Sheffiled will seek to be one of the protagonists within the championship and reach new levels in all the tournaments in which it participates.
Jordan Hugill, a must see player!
The Rotherham striker is one of the great figures of the club and will seek to begin to be noticed as the highest reference in the team's offense. Now, after passing last season, Hugill is running to be one of the top references in the forward that Rotherham needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for promotion to return to the Premier League, in the previous season, he registered 6 goals and 1 assists in 28 games.
How does Rotherham get here?
Rotherham comes to this friendly duel seeking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next season of the EFL Championship, after remaining in the second division of British football by finishing in 19th place in the EFL Championship with 50 units, after 11 wins, 17 draws and 18 losses. Rotherham is presented with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Jordan Hugill, Viktor Johansson, Ben Wiffles, Grant Hall, Dillon Phillips and Cafu. Rotherham United is not a British soccer powerhouse, but it is a great team that is constantly fighting to get promoted to other divisions. It will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the line-up with which they will start next season.
Where's the game?
The NY Stadium located in the city of Rotherham, England will host this duel between two teams looking to start the next season in a good way in their respective competitions. This stadium has a capacity for 12,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Rotherham vs. Sheffield United match, corresponding to the 2023 Friendly Match. The match will take place at the NY Stadium, at 2 o'clock.