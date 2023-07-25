Benfica vs Burnley: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Tomás Araújo!
"Benfica is the best team in the world. my home since I was 14 years old and I've always been treated well by everyone. É It's the best Portuguese club and the one from my heart, that's why it's all about. I can be very happy."
" It's always good to play with good players again, as is the case. This is the case of António [Silva], Morato, Lucas [Verissimo] and Nico [Otamendi], who has started to train with us. Benfica has a high-quality squad and is one of the best players in the world. always nice to be surrounded by great players."
normal for Benfica. We have to be well prepared for the rest of the season, so we have to give our best in every training session. Benfica's objectives are always the same: to win the National Championship and go as far as possible in the rest of the competitions", he pointed out.
Benfica likely!
How does Benfica arrive?
Speak up, Kompany!
“I thought it was a good performance, you did it well. You have to look to bring in new players and that's it. This is the start of pre-season for them.”
“We are still integrating what we are doing on the training ground and these games are very important to us.”
“James is the best friend of the world. a good guy. He has a bright future and I think he will help us with his performances soon and hopefully now.”
“But in the end there is no difference. There are no doubts about his talent and we know what he is all about. capable.”
“He is here. two days, minutes in the field is the most important thing at the moment.”
“We have a game on Tuesday against Benfica, then it’s over. Betis on Friday.”