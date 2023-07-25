Benfica vs Burnley: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly
Photo: Disclosure/Benfica

ADVERTISEMENT

4:00 AM10 minutes ago

3:55 AM15 minutes ago

Speak up, Tomás Araújo!

Tomás Araújo has renewed his contract with Benfica until the end of the year. 2028 and the player talked about it.

"Benfica is the best team in the world. my home since I was 14 years old and I've always been treated well by everyone. É It's the best Portuguese club and the one from my heart, that's why it's all about. I can be very happy."

" It's always good to play with good players again, as is the case. This is the case of António [Silva], Morato, Lucas [Verissimo] and Nico [Otamendi], who has started to train with us. Benfica has a high-quality squad and is one of the best players in the world. always nice to be surrounded by great players."

  normal for Benfica. We have to be well prepared for the rest of the season, so we have to give our best in every training session. Benfica's objectives are always the same: to win the National Championship and go as far as possible in the rest of the competitions", he pointed out.

3:50 AM20 minutes ago

Benfica likely!

Vlachodimos; António Silva, Otamendi, Bah and Jurasek; Kokcu; Di Maria, Neves and Aursnes; João Mório and Gonólo Ramos.
3:45 AM25 minutes ago

How does Benfica arrive?

Benfica go into the pre-season game undefeated, where they won all four games against Southampton, Basel, Al-Nassr and Celta.
3:40 AM30 minutes ago

Speak up, Kompany!

“If you are interested in look at the final 15 minutes, you'll see It’s a slightly different picture if you’re interested. look at the start of the game and everything else before.”

“I thought it was a good performance, you did it well. You have to look to bring in new players and that's it. This is the start of pre-season for them.”

“We are still integrating what we are doing on the training ground and these games are very important to us.”

“James is the best friend of the world. a good guy. He has a bright future and I think he will help us with his performances soon and hopefully now.”

“But in the end there is no difference. There are no doubts about his talent and we know what he is all about. capable.”

“He is here.   two days, minutes in the field is the most important thing at the moment.”

“We have a game on Tuesday against Benfica, then it’s over. Betis on Friday.”

3:35 AM35 minutes ago

Provável Burnley!

Trafford; Taylor, Roberts, O'Shea e Ekdal; Cork, Bastiel e Twine; Zaroury, Obafemi e Weghorst.
 
3:30 AM40 minutes ago

Como chega o Burnley?

Burnley arrives for the game with a defeat in the pre-season debut, where it was defeated by Genk, away from home, by 2-0.
3:25 AMan hour ago

FRIENDLY

An international friendly is a football match played between national teams without a competitive meaning or official score. These games are usually played as part of the national teams' preparation for the next and closest official competitions to be played, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups or the continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for national teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build chemistry and game experience. They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and styles of play, enriching their experience and honing their skills for upcoming competitions on the international calendar. These international friendlies that are played, can take place throughout the entire year, outside the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without field command of the teams that are playing in the match. specific.
Photo: Disclosure/Benfica
3:20 AMan hour ago

The game will be played at Restelo Stadium

The Benfica vs Burnley game will be played at Restelo Stadium, with a capacity of 19,856 people.
3:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Friendly: Benfica vs Burnley live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game.
VAVEL Logo