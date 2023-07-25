Southampton vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Southampton vs Bournemouth live streaming.
Where and how to watch Southampton vs Bournemouth online live streaming
Southampton vs Bournemouth cannot be tuned in live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Southampton vs Bournemouth matchday 2 of the Friendly Match 2023?
Argentina: 17:45 hours
Bolivia: 16:45
Brazil: 16:45 hours
Chile: 4:45 p.m.
Colombia: 4:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 4:45 p.m.
United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 12:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 5:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Japan: 1:45 p.m.
India: 11:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 12:45 p.m.
South Africa: 12:45 p.m.
Australia: 12:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 12:45 p.m.
Southampton Statement
"So yes, we liked him. He's going to be a very good player. Again, he's another one coming into a new environment. So he's got a lot to learn, but he's been very willing to embrace it, he's been great and it's exciting for us."
"He's got a great personality for such a young guy. I think the other players have a lot of respect for his ability and his work attitude. We can be excited about him, but also understand that he's very, very young and has a lot of work ahead of him."
"For his age, he's really surprised us by what he's capable of doing. It's up to us to get him ready for the first team on a regular basis as soon as possible."
How does Bournemouth get there?
How does Southampton arrive?
The match Southampton vs Bournemouth will be played at St. Mary's Stadium.
Southampton vs Bournemouth will be played at St. Mary's Stadium, located in Southampton, England. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.