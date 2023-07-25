Southampton vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Stay tuned for Southampton vs Bournemouth live streaming.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Southampton vs Bournemouth live, as well as the latest information from St. Mary's Stadium.
Where and how to watch Southampton vs Bournemouth online live streaming

The match will not be broadcasted.

Southampton vs Bournemouth cannot be tuned in live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Southampton vs Bournemouth matchday 2 of the Friendly Match 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Southampton vs Bournemouth match on July 25, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 17:45 hours

Bolivia: 16:45

Brazil: 16:45 hours

Chile: 4:45 p.m.

Colombia: 4:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 4:45 p.m.

United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 12:45 p.m.

Peru: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET

Uruguay: 5:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.

Japan: 1:45 p.m.

India: 11:45 p.m. 

Nigeria: 12:45 p.m.

South Africa: 12:45 p.m.

Australia: 12:45 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 12:45 p.m.

Southampton Statement

Russell Kenneth Alexander Martin spoke ahead of this important match, "He's playing in a position that he won't be playing in for us long-term, but he can certainly fill that role because he's done it a lot at Man City and in the age groups."

"So yes, we liked him. He's going to be a very good player. Again, he's another one coming into a new environment. So he's got a lot to learn, but he's been very willing to embrace it, he's been great and it's exciting for us."

"He's got a great personality for such a young guy. I think the other players have a lot of respect for his ability and his work attitude. We can be excited about him, but also understand that he's very, very young and has a lot of work ahead of him."

"For his age, he's really surprised us by what he's capable of doing. It's up to us to get him ready for the first team on a regular basis as soon as possible."

How does Bournemouth get there?

Bournemouth come into this game on the back of a narrow defeat to Tel-Aviv, the side coached by Andoni Iraola will be looking for an important win ahead of the new competition.
How does Southampton arrive?

Southampton arrives to this match after beating Reading four goals to two, the home team will be looking for more victories before the start of this match.

 

The match Southampton vs Bournemouth will be played at St. Mary's Stadium.

 

Southampton vs Bournemouth will be played at St. Mary's Stadium, located in Southampton, England. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Southampton vs Bournemouth, matchday 2 of the Friendly Match 2023. The match will take place at the Southampton Stadium, at 12:45 pm.
