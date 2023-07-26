San Luis vs New England LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup
Image: VAVEL

What time is San Luis vs New England match for Leagues Cup?

This is the start time of the game San Luis vs New England of July 26th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Bolivia: 7:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Brazil: 8:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Chile: 8:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Costa Rica: 5:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Colombia: 6:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Ecuador: 6:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

United States (ET): 7:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Spain: 1:30 AM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Mexico: 5:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Paraguay: 7:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Peru: 6:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Uruguay: 8:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Key player New England

One of the key players in the attack is Gustavo Bou, who will have to be more involved in the front line and help with goals in order to avoid elimination, which would be a failure in this tournament.
Key player San Luis

One of the most promising young prospects in Liga MX is Brazilian Vitinho, who already scored a goal in the 2023 Liga MX Apertura and whose speed up front could wreak havoc on the American defense.
Foto: El Sol de San Luis
Umage: El Sol de San Luis
Last lineup New England

99 Dorde Petrovic, 2 Dave Romney 88 Andrew Farrell, 28 Mark-Anthony Kaye, 24 DeJuan Jones, 15 Brandon Bye, 10 Carles Gil, 14 Ian Harkes, 29 Noel Buck, 7 Gustavo Bou, 17 Bobby Wood.
Last lineup San Luis

1 Andrés Sánchez, 20 Unai Bilbao, 4 Julio Domínguez, 16 Javier Güemez, 5 Ricardo Chávez, 10 Dieter Villalpando, 13 Rodrigo Dourado, 8 Juan Manuel Sanabria, 9 Léo Bonatini, 7 Jhon Murillo, 11 Vitinho.
New England: making home advantage count

New England knows that in order to advance in this competition they need to be strong at home and this will be their last chance to advance to the next round, since last Saturday, despite a scoreless draw against New York RB and earning a point, they lost in the penalty shootout and that leaves them one position down heading into the last round, where they will no longer participate.
Atlético de San Luis: first international experience

Atletico de San Luis will be having its first international experience under this new name, where it will try to make a splash and get a positive result in one of the most difficult fields in MLS such as Gillette Stadium, where the NFL's New England Patriots also play.
The Kick-off

The San Luis vs New England match will be played at the Gillette Stadium, in New England, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Leagues Cup: San Luis vs New England!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
