Las Palmas vs Espanyol LIVE Score Updates (0-0)
Photo: UD Las Palmas

1:14 PM4 minutes ago

8

Espanyol's shot is just over the top of the goal.
1:10 PM9 minutes ago

4

Four intense minutes have been played in which Las Palmas have obtained possession of the ball without any problems.
1:05 PM13 minutes ago

1

THE MATCH BEGINS 
The game kicks off from Marbella, Las Palmas will be looking to defeat the recently relegated Espanyol.
1:04 PM15 minutes ago

IT IS NOT CLEAR WHAT WILL HAPPEN WITH MONTES

César Montes has not yet reported with the team from Barcelona because he is on vacation, however, it is not yet known if he will continue in Spain or move to another team.
12:59 PM20 minutes ago

TODAY IF THE GAME IS PLAYED

The preseason match between UD Las Palmas and Espanyol will be played today in a few moments, stay tuned to VAVEL Mexico to follow all the action.
12:54 PM25 minutes ago

12:49 PM30 minutes ago

12:44 PM35 minutes ago

12:39 PM40 minutes ago

SEE YOU TOMORROW

12:34 PMan hour ago

TO BE PLAYED TOMORROW

The game between UD Las Palmas and Espnayol has been rescheduled for tomorrow, don't forget to tune in through VAVEL Mexico.
12:29 PMan hour ago

IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START

In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of the duel between Las Palmas and Espanyol, match corresponding to the friendly match of preparation for the start of the season 23/24.
12:24 PMan hour ago

ESPANYOL'S LINEUP IS READY

This is the lineup that Las Palmas will send to the field to add one more victory in their preparation for the start of the new soccer season in Spain.
12:19 PMan hour ago

LAS PALMAS' LINE-UP IS READY

This is the lineup that Las Palmas will send to the field to add one more victory in their preparation for the start of the new soccer season in Spain.
12:14 PMan hour ago

WHEN WILL THE CUB REPORT BACK TO HIS CLUB?

Espanyol player César Montes has been on vacation since last Sunday, July 16, after winning the Gold Cup with the Mexican national team. During June and the first half of July, the defender was concentrated with the Mexican national team for the tournament. Montes is currently enjoying a few days off and will join Espanyol's preseason once the team finishes its stay in Marbella, that is, after July 29. His incorporation will take place once Luis García's team concludes its preparation stage in the Andalusian city.
12:09 PMan hour ago

THE MEXICAN PLAYER IS NOT ALLOWED TO LEAVE

Espanyol player César Montes has been the subject of multiple transfer rumors during the current summer transfer window. Recently, the Mexican press reported that Club América had submitted an offer to the Blue and Whites to acquire the services of 'El Cachorro'. However, it was confirmed that the offer was rejected by the Peruvian club. Montes' future remains uncertain, and his name continues to be linked to other teams as the transfer window continues.
12:04 PMan hour ago

THE PRESEASON GOT OFF TO A GOOD START

UD Las Palmas continues to make progress in its preseason in Marbella. In a clash against the Al Wakrah team, coached by the Spaniard 'Tintin' Marquez, the yellows achieved a comfortable and solid victory. During the match, coach García Pimienta managed the players' minutes and loads, while Las Palmas exerted a high pressure from the beginning. Thanks to this strategy, the Canaries completely controlled the game, and the Qatari side barely managed to trouble the goal defended by Killane.
11:59 AMan hour ago

THE WORDS OF THE MISTER

The signing of a right-back is one of the club's objectives in this market, however, the options remain viable for the Spanish club. "I don't think the same players who went to Marbella will come. We have to bring in another full-back, another center-back and two strikers," admitted Miguel Ángel Ramírez in the press room yesterday.
11:54 AMan hour ago

DOES NOT ARRIVE AT LAS PALMAS

Negotiations between Las Palmas and Barça were advanced. Barcelona, who did not count on Julián Araujo for this season, was willing to loan him to Las Palmas. However, the player has the final decision and it seems that the option of Porto is the one that attracts him more. Although there is still no definitive agreement or ruled out, Las Palmas is exploring other options simultaneously.
11:49 AMan hour ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over to live again 90 exciting minutes of one of the most beautiful sports in the world, soccer. Las Palmas and Espanyol will face each other in a friendly duel where they will show their skills, teamwork and sportsmanship towards the start of the Spanish League and the Spanish second division of the 23/24 season, where both teams are looking to reach the first game in the best possible way to start this new adventure on the right foot. 
11:44 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Las Palmas vs Espanyol Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Las Palmas vs Espanyol match.
11:39 AM2 hours ago

What time is Las Palmas vs Espanyol match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Las Palmas vs Espanyol of 25th July in several countries

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

July 25, 2023

12:00 ET

  

Argentina

July 25, 2023

14:00

  

Bolivia

July 25, 2023

11:00

  

Brazil

July 25, 2023

14:00

  

Chile

July 25, 2023

14:00

  

Colombia

July 25, 2023

11:00

  

Ecuador

July 25, 2023

11:00

  

Spain

July 25, 2023

17:00 

  

Mexico

July 25, 2023

10:00

  

Peru

July 25, 2023

11:00 

  
11:34 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Espanyol player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the team's center forward; Nico Melamed. The current Espanyol center forward has been a key player for the victories obtained in the last season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.

11:29 AM2 hours ago

Espanyol's final lineup:

Joan García; R. Pierre-Gabriel, C. Montes, Fernando Calero, B Oliván; Edu Exposito, S. Darder; J. Puado, Melamed Ribaudo, D. Suárez; M. Braithwaite. 
11:24 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Las Palmas player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the emblematic center forward, Kirian Rodriguez. The Spanish attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Kirian Rodriguez knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Las Palmas.

11:19 AM2 hours ago

Last Las Palmas lineup:

Álvaro Valles; Álvaro Lemos, Saúl Coco, Álex Suarez, Sergi Cardona; Fabio González, Pejiño, E. Loiodice, Kirian Rodríguez, J. Vieira; Sandro.
11:14 AM2 hours ago

Background:

Las Palmas and Espanyol have met on a total of 73 occasions (25 wins for Las Palmas, 19 draws, 29 Espanyol defeats) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home team. In terms of goals, Espanyol have the advantage with 91 goals and 80 have gone to Las Palmas. Their last duel dates back to a friendly in 2022 where both teams drew 0-0.
11:09 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium

The Marbella Football Center is a soccer training center located in the city of Marbella, in the province of Malaga, Spain. It is one of the most recognized and prestigious sports complexes in Europe, specially designed for professional soccer teams and national teams looking to prepare during their pre-seasons, hold training camps or improve their sporting performance.

Marbella's location on Spain's Costa del Sol offers a warm and sunny climate for most of the year, which is ideal for teams to train in favorable conditions, especially during the winter months in other countries.

11:04 AM2 hours ago

Back to the top circuit

On the other hand, Espanyol has the obligation to respond to their fans after what happened last season in the Spanish first division, staying in the lower league and leaving aside the priority of staying in the first division in the following season. Now, Espanyol have the obligation to sweep all before them in LaLiga de palata and give no truce so that they are the ones who get the ticket for promotion to the top flight of Spanish soccer. Therefore, the visiting team will have to have a great preseason and start the first day of the silver division with all their players in the best possible shape and rhythm.
10:59 AM2 hours ago

They want to be important again in the first division

The Las Palmas team will seek to return to being that protagonist team that they were at some point before they entered a bad streak of ups and downs in LaLiga and were promoted and relegated, however, after what they did last season, Las Palmas showed that they have the material to fight for the top positions in the next season and try to win a crown such as the Copa del Rey, It is also important to remember that it will be important for them to stay in the mid-table zones or they could get into relegation problems and end up returning to the silver division, something that would be unfortunate for their fans who hope to see them in the elite of soccer. 
10:54 AM2 hours ago

Start preparing for the upcoming season

Little by little the days continue to advance and that means that the arrival of the 23/24 season is getting closer and closer for the teams to undertake a new adventure in their respective leagues and achieve the desired objectives, whether it is to fight for the league title, enter European competitions, avoid relegation or win their respective cups, which means starting to plan what will be 10 months of actions and emotions where goals and controversies will not be lacking in the most beautiful sport in the world. In this match, Las Palmas and Espanyol will face each other, both clubs are looking for continuity in their preseasons in order to arrive in the best possible shape for the start of their leagues and to sweep all before them to be in the top positions of their respective general tables.
10:49 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Las Palmas vs Espanyol match will be played at Marbella Football Center, in Malaga, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
10:44 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Friendly Match: Las Palmas vs Espanyol!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
