Mazatlan vs Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match
Photo: VAVEL

10:00 AM12 minutes ago

Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:55 AM17 minutes ago

How to watch Mazatlan vs Juarez Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

USA Time: 9:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

9:50 AM22 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mazatlan vs Juarez: match for the in Leagues Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Mazatlan vs Juarez: of Tuesday, July 25, 2023. in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

22:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Bolivia

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

21:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Brazil

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

22:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Chile

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

22:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Colombia

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

20:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Ecuador

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

20:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Spain

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

1:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Canada

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

21:30 hours

In Apple TV.

USA

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

21:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Mexico

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

19:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Paraguay

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

22:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Peru

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

12:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Uruguay

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

22:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Venezuela

Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

21:30 hours

In Apple TV.
9:45 AM27 minutes ago

Warming up

On matchday 7, these two teams will face each other at the Olímpico Benito Juárez, so let's get the engines warmed up, because it will be a pregame of what we can expect to see in the upcoming Liga MX. The record between both teams is 6 games, 2 for the Bravos, 3 for the Cañoneros and 1 draw.
9:40 AM32 minutes ago

Players to watch

On the Cannon side we have Andres Montaño, the 21 year old Mexican youth is showing great potential, not for that reason he is selected, apart from the fact that he has already made his debut in the Leagues Cup, with a goal of his own. 


On the other side, Amaury Escoto is the player to follow for the Bravos, with 2 goals in Liga MX, the Mexican veteran continues to show his quality, after a stint in the Expansion with Celaya.

Photo: FC Juarez
Photo: FC Juarez
9:35 AM37 minutes ago

Mazatlan silencing mouths

The canyoners surprised in their first game of the season in the Leagues Cup, although in the league the context is different, they came into this new tournament with 2 draws and 1 loss. But the Leagues Cup chip showed, first international tournament for the purple institution, in what a way beating a team that is in good momentum in MLS as is Austin. 
Calling attention to those statements made before the game, where they underestimated Mazatlan, the team coached by Rescalvo won 3 goals to 1, with a great performance by Josué Colmán, Andrés Montaño and Eduard Bello.
The Pacific side are leaders of group H with 3 points, 3 goals for and 1 against. However, the cañoneros are still waiting for their ten player, Nicolás Benedetti, to recover from the injury he sustained in their last home game.
9:30 AM42 minutes ago

How are both teams doing?

The debut of the Bravos in the Leagues Cup has arrived, first day and with an old acquaintance, Mazatlan that started with the right foot, facing Austin, the only team they have in their MLS team. 
The border team is in a great moment in Liga MX, in 3 matchdays they have accumulated two wins and a tie. With two surprising victories against Toluca and America as visitors. 
Their toughest test will be against Austin, because it will define the future of the American team, a win or a tie against the canyoners would leave Austin without hope. 
Bravos needs to win, to be alive in the competition, not to depend on the last game, hoping for a miracle, because remember that whoever is left out, goes back to Mexico and waits for the tournament to resume.

9:25 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 in Leagues Cup Match Mazatlan vs Juarez Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
