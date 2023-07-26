Mazatlan vs Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Mazatlan vs Juarez Live Score
How to watch Mazatlan vs Juarez Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 9:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mazatlan vs Juarez: match for the in Leagues Cup Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
|
22:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Bolivia
|
Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
|
21:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Brazil
|
Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
|
22:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Chile
|
Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
|
22:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Colombia
|
Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
|
20:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Ecuador
|
Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
|
20:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Spain
|
Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
|
1:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Canada
|
Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
|
21:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
USA
|
Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
|
21:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Mexico
|
Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
|
19:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Paraguay
|
Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
|
22:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Peru
|
Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Uruguay
|
Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
|
22:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Venezuela
|
Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
|
21:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
Warming up
Players to watch
On the other side, Amaury Escoto is the player to follow for the Bravos, with 2 goals in Liga MX, the Mexican veteran continues to show his quality, after a stint in the Expansion with Celaya.
Mazatlan silencing mouths
Calling attention to those statements made before the game, where they underestimated Mazatlan, the team coached by Rescalvo won 3 goals to 1, with a great performance by Josué Colmán, Andrés Montaño and Eduard Bello.
The Pacific side are leaders of group H with 3 points, 3 goals for and 1 against. However, the cañoneros are still waiting for their ten player, Nicolás Benedetti, to recover from the injury he sustained in their last home game.
How are both teams doing?
The border team is in a great moment in Liga MX, in 3 matchdays they have accumulated two wins and a tie. With two surprising victories against Toluca and America as visitors.
Their toughest test will be against Austin, because it will define the future of the American team, a win or a tie against the canyoners would leave Austin without hope.
Bravos needs to win, to be alive in the competition, not to depend on the last game, hoping for a miracle, because remember that whoever is left out, goes back to Mexico and waits for the tournament to resume.