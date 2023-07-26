FC Dallas vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream info, Lineup and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match
Stay tuned for FC Dallas vs Necaxa live on Match day 2 of the Leagues Cup 2023!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for FC Dallas vs Necaxa live in the Group Stage of the Leagues Cup 2023, as well as the latest information from Toyota Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Toyota Stadium

It is a stadium located in Texas, it is the FC Dallas Stadium, a very important stadium for the MLS, it has a capacity for 20 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on the 6th of August 2005, it will be the setting for the match of the second day of the Leagues Cup between FC Dallas and Necaxa, without a doubt a great stadium, for a great match between two very important teams, This stadium has been the venue for very unique matches, both national and international, where even the Mexican national team has already played friendly matches as well as the Gold Cup, a legendary stadium in every sense of the word.

Where and how to watch FC Dallas vs Necaxa online live on Match day 2 of the Leagues Cup 2023?

This is the kick-off time for FC Dallas vs Necaxa in various countries on 25 July:

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full team for this match that gives 3 points in the group to two teams that will be looking to fight for the top, a great match awaits us tomorrow.
Background

It will be the first time that these two teams will meet and it will be in the Leagues Cup, where Dallas will be favourites to take the three points and defeat the hydrocalidos, a very exciting match is expected, full of goals and intensity.
Last Lineup Necaxa

This is the latest Necaxa line-up:

1.Raul Gudiño, 23.Alan Montes, 2.Fabricio Formiliano, 4.Alexis Peña, 20.Jorge Rodriguez, 28.Cristian Gonzalez, 35.Vicente Poggi, 15.Brayan Garnica, 16.Jose Esquivel 7.Edgar Mendez, 9.Facundo Batista. DT:Rafael Dudamel.

Last Lineup FC Dallas

This is the latest FC Dallas line-up:

1.Jimmy Maurer, 17.Tafari, 4.Marco Farfan, 25.Sebsatien beagha, 2.Geovane, 20.Alan Velasco, 5.Quignon, 12.Lletget, 8.Obrian, 10.Jesus Ferreira, 77.Bernard Kamungo. DT:Nico Estevez.

How is Necaxa coming along?

For their part, Necaxa come from losing their centenary match against Athletic Bilbao 2 goals to 0, tomorrow they will debut in the Leagues Cup with the intention of leaving the name of Mexico very high, they will try to start with the right foot against Dallas to aspire in their last match to the overall leadership, in this way both teams arrive to this day 2.
How is FC Dallas coming along?

FC Dallas, coming from a two-goal draw against Charlotte and then losing in the penalty shootout, will be looking to stay alive in the Leagues Cup against Necaxa, they will have to win to secure their place in the next round, a match with a lot of intensity and with two teams that will be looking for the win no matter what.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the FC Dallas vs Necaxa live stream of Match day 2 of the Leagues Cup 2023. The match will take place at Toyota Stadium in Texas at 18:30.
