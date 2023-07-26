Spain vs Zambia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup Match
Where and how to watch Spain vs Zambia live online

The match will be broadcasted on FOX Sports and on the streaming platform FOX Sports Plus.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Last line-up - Zambia

In the first match against Japan, Zambia formed as follows: 

Musonda; Belemu, Musase, Mweemba, Tembo; Susan Banda; Kundananji, Lungu, Katongo, Mapepa; Barbra Banda. 

Musonda will not be in this match, as he was sent off for a double caution. 

Last line-up - Spain

In the first match against Costa Rica, Spain formed as follows: 

Misa; Batlle, Paredes, Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona; Aitana Bonmati, Teresa Abelleira, Athenea del Castillo; Salma Paralluelo, Jennifer Hermoso and Esther Gonzalez.

Key player - Zambia

Shanghai Shengli's Barbra Banda is the key player for Zambia. Much has been said about her physical prowess, but Banda was unable to prevent her team's resounding defeat. 

Against Spain, Banda will be looking to surprise and try to reach the final matchday with a chance of qualifying. 

Key player - Spain

Aitana Bonmatí, the FC Barcelona player, is the key player for the Spanish team. She is the engine of Spain, as Aitana dances, so will be the game of Spain. 

In the first game, Bonmatí scored a goal and was the MVP of the game.

Face to Face: Spain vs. Zambia

This will be the first meeting between Spain and Zambia in all senior competitions. 
In World Cup, Spain has faced only one African opponent, in 2019 they faced South Africa, defeating them 3-1.
How Zambia arrives at the World Cup

The African team is making its FIFA Women's World Cup debut.
In the African qualifiers, in the first round they beat Malawi 4-3 on aggregate; then, in the second round, they defeated Namibia, winning by away goal. 

In the third round, they eliminated Cameroon, Togo and Tunisia, finishing first in their group with 7 points out of a possible 9. 

In the final series, they defeated Senegal in penalties by 4-2, to achieve their first ticket to an orbital event. 

In their first match in this World Cup, they were defeated 5-0 by Japan.

How Spain arrives at the World Cup

The Iberian national team will be making its third consecutive appearance in a Women's World Cup, after missing the first six editions of the orbital event. 
In the European qualifiers, the Spaniards won group B of their qualifiers, winning all the points in dispute, scoring 53 goals in total and conceding no goals. A perfect path to the World Cup. 
In fact, Spain on its way to the Euro and the World Cup did not record any defeats, with a balance of 15 wins and one draw, and only one goal conceded.
In their debut, they defeated Costa Rica 3-0, with an own goal by Del Campo and goals by Aitana and Esther.
The Stadium

The match will be played at Eden Park, a stadium located in Auckland (New Zealand). Stadium used for Rugby and Cricket, and now soccer will be played there.
In this stadium was played the inaugural match of this World Cup, in total 9 matches of the World Cup will be played, 6 of the first round, one of the round of 16, one of the quarterfinals and one of the semifinals. 
The stadium has a capacity for 48,276 spectators.
Foto: FIFA
Foto: FIFA
The Women's World Cup party continues

The second day of the group stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 continues, we will have the pleasure to share with you the second match of one of the favorites of the Cup, the selection of Spain against the selected Zambia. 
The world of soccer has set its eyes on women, and Australia and New Zealand will do everything possible to make this an unforgettable cup.
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Spain vs Zambia match, corresponding to the group stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Eden Park at 3:30 am.
