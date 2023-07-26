Spain vs Zambia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Spain vs. Zambia
Where and how to watch Spain vs Zambia live online
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Last line-up - Zambia
Musonda; Belemu, Musase, Mweemba, Tembo; Susan Banda; Kundananji, Lungu, Katongo, Mapepa; Barbra Banda.
Musonda will not be in this match, as he was sent off for a double caution.
Last line-up - Spain
Misa; Batlle, Paredes, Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona; Aitana Bonmati, Teresa Abelleira, Athenea del Castillo; Salma Paralluelo, Jennifer Hermoso and Esther Gonzalez.
Key player - Zambia
Against Spain, Banda will be looking to surprise and try to reach the final matchday with a chance of qualifying.
Key player - Spain
In the first game, Bonmatí scored a goal and was the MVP of the game.
Face to Face: Spain vs. Zambia
In World Cup, Spain has faced only one African opponent, in 2019 they faced South Africa, defeating them 3-1.
How Zambia arrives at the World Cup
In the African qualifiers, in the first round they beat Malawi 4-3 on aggregate; then, in the second round, they defeated Namibia, winning by away goal.
In the third round, they eliminated Cameroon, Togo and Tunisia, finishing first in their group with 7 points out of a possible 9.
In the final series, they defeated Senegal in penalties by 4-2, to achieve their first ticket to an orbital event.
In their first match in this World Cup, they were defeated 5-0 by Japan.
How Spain arrives at the World Cup
In the European qualifiers, the Spaniards won group B of their qualifiers, winning all the points in dispute, scoring 53 goals in total and conceding no goals. A perfect path to the World Cup.
In fact, Spain on its way to the Euro and the World Cup did not record any defeats, with a balance of 15 wins and one draw, and only one goal conceded.
In their debut, they defeated Costa Rica 3-0, with an own goal by Del Campo and goals by Aitana and Esther.
The Stadium
In this stadium was played the inaugural match of this World Cup, in total 9 matches of the World Cup will be played, 6 of the first round, one of the round of 16, one of the quarterfinals and one of the semifinals.
The stadium has a capacity for 48,276 spectators.
The Women's World Cup party continues
The world of soccer has set its eyes on women, and Australia and New Zealand will do everything possible to make this an unforgettable cup.