Manchester United vs Wrexham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023 Match

Follow here Manchester United vs Wrexham Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester United vs Wrexham match for the Friendly Match.
What time is the Manchester United vs Wrexham match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Manchester United vs Wrexham of July 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM.
Bolivia: 10:30 PM.
Brazil: 11:30 PM.
Chile: 11:30 PM.
Colombia: 9:30 PM.
Ecuador: 9:30 PM.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on ESPN+ and ESPN2.
Spain: 4:30 AM.
Mexico: 8:30 PM.
Paraguay: 11:30 PM.
Peru: 10:30 PM.
Uruguay: 11:30 PM.
Wrexham latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Ben Foster, Ben Tozer, Eoghan O'Connell, Ryan Barnett, Andrew Cannon, Thomas O'Connor, James Jones, Jacob Mendy, Elliott Lee, Sam Dalby, and Paul Mullin.
Manchester United latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
David de Gea, Victor Lindelöf, Raphaël Varane, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Christian Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes.
Wrexham Players to Watch
There are three Wrexham players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Ollie Palmer (9), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 15 goals in 37 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in Tuesday's game. The other player is Paul Mullin (#10), he plays in the midfielder position and at only 21 years old he was the team's top assister with 11 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Elliott Lee (#38), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 15 goals in 36 games played and we could also see him score against Manchester United.
Wrexham
The English team is preparing for the English League Two that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 4 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation matches are against Manchester United, Philadelphia Union II, Chelsea and LA Galaxy II. In the 2022-2023 tournament of the Nation League they were in the first position with 34 games won, 9 draws and 3 lost, their preparation games will help them to have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against LA Galaxy II on July 22, 2023, Wrexham won the game 4-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Manchester United Players to Watch
There are three Manchester United players we should be aware of and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Marcus Rashford (#10), he was the team's top scorer last tournament with 17 goals in 35 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Tuesday. Another player is Christian Eriksen (#14), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist in games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Bruno Fernandes (#10), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 8 goals in 37 games played and we could see him score in Tuesday's game.
Manchester United
The English team is preparing for the Premier League that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 6 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Leeds, Lyon, Wrexham, Real Madrid, Dortmund and Wrexham. In the 2022-2023 Premier League tournament they stayed in third position with 23 wins, 6 draws and 9 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Lyon on July 19, 2023, the match ending in a 1-0 win at Murrayfield Stadium and thus they won their second friendly match of the year. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
The stadium
The Snapdragon Stadium is located in the city of San Diego, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 35,000 spectators and is the home of the San Diego State Aztecs. It was inaugurated on September 3, 2022 and cost 310 million dollars to build.