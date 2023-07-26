Japan vs Costa Rica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Japan vs Costa Rica live stream
Where and how to watch Japan vs Costa Rica live online
What time is Japan vs Costa Rica matchday 2 of the Women's World Cup 2023?
Argentina: 34:00 hours
Bolivia: 03:00 hours
Brazil: 03:00 hours
Chile: 03:00 hours
Colombia: 03:00 hours
Ecuador: 03:00 hours
United States: 01:00 hours PT and 03:00 hours ET
Mexico: 23:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Peru: 01:00 hours
Uruguay: 04:00 hours
Venezuela: 00:00 hours
Japan: 00:00 hours
India: 10:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 23:00 hours
South Africa: 23:00 hours
Australia: 23:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 23:00 hours
Costa Rica Statements
"The mistakes we had in the scoring and in some moments of the game, we changed a little the figure, try to have the ball more, but the attack was perhaps not the best and now to raise our heads, stay with the final sensations of the game and try to prepare a good game for Wednesday."
"I don't think we can reproach any of the girls for adapting to all the circumstances we have here. I congratulate them, because they always give their maximum effort and so on. It was not the result we wanted, but we have to prepare for the next match".
How is Costa Rica coming?