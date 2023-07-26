Japan vs Costa Rica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup 2023 Match
Image: Twitter Costa Rica

1:00 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Japan vs Costa Rica live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Japan vs Costa Rica live, as well as the latest information from the Forsyth Barr Stadium.
12:55 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Japan vs Costa Rica live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Japan vs Costa Rica can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

12:50 PMan hour ago

What time is Japan vs Costa Rica matchday 2 of the Women's World Cup 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Japan vs Costa Rica match on July 25, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 34:00 hours

Bolivia: 03:00 hours

Brazil: 03:00 hours

Chile: 03:00 hours

Colombia: 03:00 hours

Ecuador: 03:00 hours

United States: 01:00 hours PT and 03:00 hours ET

Mexico: 23:00 hours

Paraguay: 23:00 hours

Peru: 01:00 hours

Uruguay: 04:00 hours

Venezuela: 00:00 hours

Japan: 00:00 hours

India: 10:00 a.m. 

Nigeria: 23:00 hours

South Africa: 23:00 hours

Australia: 23:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 23:00 hours

12:45 PMan hour ago

Costa Rica Statements

Amelia Valverde spoke before the match: "The moment with the ball, obviously the moment of the goals, there are 12 minutes of lack of concentration, it takes us out a little bit that way. We had some problems, but especially when we had the ball, we lost it very quickly and that's where the situation is".

"The mistakes we had in the scoring and in some moments of the game, we changed a little the figure, try to have the ball more, but the attack was perhaps not the best and now to raise our heads, stay with the final sensations of the game and try to prepare a good game for Wednesday."

"I don't think we can reproach any of the girls for adapting to all the circumstances we have here. I congratulate them, because they always give their maximum effort and so on. It was not the result we wanted, but we have to prepare for the next match".

12:40 PMan hour ago

How is Costa Rica coming?

Costa Rica lost their first match of the tournament against Spain, the Ticas were defeated three goals to zero, so they will be looking for revenge.

12:35 PMan hour ago

How are Japan coming in?

Japan arrives after beating Zambia five goals to zero, the Japanese will be looking for three points again in this important match and continue to stay at the top.
12:30 PMan hour ago

The Japan vs Costa Rica match will be played at the Forsyth Barr Stadium.

12:25 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Japan vs Costa Rica, corresponding to Matchday 2 of the Women's World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Forsyth Barr Stadium at 01:00.
