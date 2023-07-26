Santos Laguna vs Houston Dynamo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match
Where and how to watch Santos vs Houston Dynamo live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Southampton vs Bournemouth can be tuned in from the Apple TV App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the Santos vs Houston Dynamo match corresponding to Matchday 2 of the Leagues Cup 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Santos vs Houston Dynamo match on July 25, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 23:30 hours

Bolivia: 22:30 hours

Brazil: 22:30 hours

Chile: 22:30 hours

Colombia: 10:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 10:30 p.m.

United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 10:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 6:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:30 p.m.

Peru: 8:30 p.m. PT

Uruguay: 11:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 9:30 p.m.

Japan: 9:30 p.m.

India: 5:30 a.m. 

Nigeria: 6:30 p.m.

South Africa: 6:30 p.m.

Australia: 6:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 6:30 p.m.

Santos Laguna Statement

Pablo Repetto spoke prior to the match: "For our part, the coaching staff, players and board of directors, we attach great importance to the Leagues Cup because it is an international tournament; it is very attractive for everyone. In the United States, Mexican fans are excited to meet their teams again, something that generates greater expectations, together with the presence of important figures such as Lionel Messi. We are very excited and we are giving the Leagues Cup the importance it deserves.

"When it's a series like this there is no margin for error, because any detail leaves you out, so we have to be attentive and focused; they are finals. We have to be intelligent, look for the result, but with precautions, because we have no margin for error. Mexican teams are used to playing in the Liguillas, so this is a similar experience.

How are Houston Dynamo coming in?

Houston Dynamo tied against Orlando City in their debut and lost a point in the penalty shootout, in this match they will be looking for three points.

How will Santos arrive?

Santos will be making its debut in the Leagues Cup in this match, the team from Torreón will be looking for a great game and its first three points. In their last Liga MX match, the team from La Laguna drew 0-0.

The Santos vs Houston Dynamo match will be played at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Santos vs Houston Dynamo match will be played at Shell Energy Stadium, located in Houston, United States. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
