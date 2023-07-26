Tottenham vs Lion City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Tottenham vs Lion City match live?
What time is Tottenham vs Lion City match for Friendly Match?
Argentina 8:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 7:30 am: Star+
Brazil 8:30 am: ESPN 4, Star+
Chile 7:30 am Star+
Colombia 6:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 6:30 am: Star+
USA 7:30 am ET: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
Spain 1:30 pm: SpursPlay
Mexico 6:30 am: ESPN, Star+
Paraguay 7:30 am: Star+
Peru 6:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 8:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 7:30 am: Star+
Speak, forward Shawal Anuar!
Apart from our foreign players, we also have exciting young local players who are hungry and eager to showcase their skills against a world-class opponent, so we are all set to put in a good performance.
It's not about the scoreline in matches like this, we're not worried about being beaten. It might sound like a cliché but performance is more important and we want to show that we can match Spurs in certain moments or aspects of the game."
Speak, Ange Postecoglou!
I think for the most part defensively the pressing was very good and we didn't allow too many chances. But we don't want to concede goals with them only producing a small number of chances. But that's not the kind of thing we work on. There are still things in our structure where we could have moved the ball quicker, but the guys are not exactly in the positions they need to be.
We're still in the early stages. At the same time, we only have three or so weeks to get it right for the first game, so we have to keep working hard.
I had a good chat with Harry (Kane). It was nothing sensational like people are looking for. Just a good chat, introduced myself, and we talked mainly about the club, where it is and where he thinks it can improve. There are a lot of people who know Harry better than me, but he's not going to let anything get him down. He's here and as long as he's here, he's fully committed to what we're doing, and that's how I see it.
Again, we'll use the friendly to try and get some game time into the players that I think need it, so some guys will miss out, I'll probably go with two different 11s for the two halves. It's important for us to try and get some game conditioning in and those who don't play, we've got a week (in London) before the next friendly and we'll probably organize an inter-county match where they can get some game time between them."
Pick that one out 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FxCe75RsNW — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 25, 2023
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!