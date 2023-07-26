Tottenham vs Lion City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
Photo: Tottenham 

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
6:31 PM14 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Tottenham vs Lion City match live?

If you want to watch the game Tottenham vs Lion City live on TV, your options is: CBS Sports

If you want to directly stream it:  Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:26 PM19 minutes ago

What time is Tottenham vs Lion City match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Tottenham vs Lion City of 26th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8:30 am: Star+

Bolivia 7:30 am: Star+

Brazil 8:30 am: ESPN 4, Star+

Chile 7:30 am Star+

Colombia 6:30 am: Star+

Ecuador 6:30 am: Star+

USA 7:30 am ET: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Spain 1:30 pm: SpursPlay

Mexico 6:30 am: ESPN, Star+

Paraguay 7:30 am: Star+

Peru 6:30 am: Star+

Uruguay 8:30 am: Star+

Venezuela 7:30 am: Star+

6:21 PM24 minutes ago

Speak, forward Shawal Anuar!

"Within the club, we all know how important the ACL is and the aim is really to do even better than the 2022 campaign. It's great that we have the opportunity to test ourselves against a team like Spurs because we will definitely be playing against teams that play with the same intensity and have physically strong players in their ranks.

Apart from our foreign players, we also have exciting young local players who are hungry and eager to showcase their skills against a world-class opponent, so we are all set to put in a good performance.

It's not about the scoreline in matches like this, we're not worried about being beaten. It might sound like a cliché but performance is more important and we want to show that we can match Spurs in certain moments or aspects of the game."

6:16 PM29 minutes ago
Lion City Sailors
Lion City Sailors
6:11 PM34 minutes ago

Speak, Ange Postecoglou!

"The goals we conceded (against West Ham) are partly down to me - we don't really work much in those kind of defensive areas and structures around set-pieces and stuff. I can't expect the guys to take everything on.

I think for the most part defensively the pressing was very good and we didn't allow too many chances. But we don't want to concede goals with them only producing a small number of chances. But that's not the kind of thing we work on. There are still things in our structure where we could have moved the ball quicker, but the guys are not exactly in the positions they need to be.

We're still in the early stages. At the same time, we only have three or so weeks to get it right for the first game, so we have to keep working hard.

I had a good chat with Harry (Kane). It was nothing sensational like people are looking for. Just a good chat, introduced myself, and we talked mainly about the club, where it is and where he thinks it can improve. There are a lot of people who know Harry better than me, but he's not going to let anything get him down. He's here and as long as he's here, he's fully committed to what we're doing, and that's how I see it.

Again, we'll use the friendly to try and get some game time into the players that I think need it, so some guys will miss out, I'll probably go with two different 11s for the two halves. It's important for us to try and get some game conditioning in and those who don't play, we've got a week (in London) before the next friendly and we'll probably organize an inter-county match where they can get some game time between them."

6:06 PM39 minutes ago
6:01 PM44 minutes ago

The Protectors

Lion City Sailors are in the S-League. The Protectors are third in the competition with 42 points, five clear of leaders Albirex Niigata. Aleksandar Ranković's side were called up to replace Roma two weeks ago.
5:56 PMan hour ago

Spurs

Tottenham are on an Asia-Pacific tour. Their first friendly was against a familiar team: West Ham, who beat Spurs 3-2 at Perth Stadium in Australia. Coach Ange Postecoglou will be without Tanguy Ndombele and Dane Scarlett for the clash. Both have picked up a niggle and will be spared, although they are already training.
5:51 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Tottenham vs Lion City Sailors live this Wednesday (26), at the Singapore National Stadium at 7:30 am ET, for the Friendly Match.
5:46 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Friendly Match: Tottenham vs Lion City Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo