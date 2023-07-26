Rangers vs Olympiacos: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Rangers vs Olympiacos match live?
What time is Rangers vs Olympiacos match for Friendly Match?
Argentina 3:45 pm: Rangers TV
Bolivia 2:45 pm: Rangers TV
Brazil 3:45 pm: Rangers TV
Chile 2:45 pm: Rangers TV
Colombia 1:45 pm: Rangers TV
Ecuador 1:45 pm: Rangers TV
USA 2:45 pm ET: Rangers TV
Spain 8:45 pm: Rangers TV
Mexico 1:45 pm: Rangers TV
Paraguay 2:45 pm: Rangers TV
Peru 1:45 pm: Rangers TV
Uruguay 3:45 pm: Rangers TV
Venezuela 2:45 pm: Rangers TV
Speak up, coach Diego Martinez!
Tactically we were better than the previous friendly, we had the right positions on the pitch. But we want more correct passes, but there were many changes in the team and we still know our players. But I maintain that regularly we were better than in the first game
I expect the same as I expect from all my footballers, that they always give their best on and off the pitch".
Speak up, defender Leon Balogun!
I see my role is to pass on my experience and lead and take some of the weight off their shoulders and put it on mine because I've been in situations before that they might be facing for the first time.
It definitely helps that I've been here before and experienced a rollercoaster with the club in those two years."
