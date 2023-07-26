Rangers vs Olympiacos: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
Photo: Rangers

How and where to watch the Rangers vs Olympiacos match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Rangers TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Rangers vs Olympiacos match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Rangers vs Olympiacos of 26th July 2023 in several countries:

Speak up, coach Diego Martinez!

"I think we had the opportunity to see our players get even more game time in the context of preparation and that's what we want. I also keep a few moments where we created our game from the back, but we didn't do well at the end of the phases. That may be due to the fatigue that comes with preparation, but we saw some positives.

Tactically we were better than the previous friendly, we had the right positions on the pitch. But we want more correct passes, but there were many changes in the team and we still know our players. But I maintain that regularly we were better than in the first game

I expect the same as I expect from all my footballers, that they always give their best on and off the pitch".

Speak up, defender Leon Balogun!

"I am happy and grateful to have the privilege to wear the colors again. I didn't expect it, but there wasn't much to think about. Everyone knows how much I love this club. I think one of the main things the coach likes about me is obviously that I have some experience. What he's always told me is that he really likes my calming influence on the team and the people around me.

I see my role is to pass on my experience and lead and take some of the weight off their shoulders and put it on mine because I've been in situations before that they might be facing for the first time.

It definitely helps that I've been here before and experienced a rollercoaster with the club in those two years."

Thrylos

In contrast, Olympiacos will be playing their fourth friendly. Thrylos is coming off a win, 2-1, against Slovacko, and two draws, both 1-1 results, against Nordsjaelland and Sabah Baku. The Super League, the Greek championship, starts a little later, on August 19. So the Red and Whites have two more games until then.
The Gers

With the Premiership approaching, precisely on August 5, Rangers will take the field for the third time this pre-season. The Gers won 2-1 over Hamburg, and lost by the same scoreline to Newcastle.
Eye on the game

Rangers vs Olympiacos live this Wednesday (26), at the Ibrox Stadium at 2:45 pm ET, for the Friendly Match.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Friendly Match: Rangers vs Olympiacos Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
