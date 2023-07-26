Bradford City vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bradford City vs Middlesbrough Live Score
What time is Bradford City vs Middlesbrough match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Bradford City vs Middlesbrough of 26th July in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
July 26, 2023
|
14:30 ET
|
Argentina
|
July 26, 2023
|
15:30
|
Bolivia
|
July 26, 2023
|
13:30
|
Brazil
|
July 26, 2023
|
15:30
|
Chile
|
July 26, 2023
|
15:30
|
Colombia
|
July 26, 2023
|
13:30
|
Ecuador
|
July 26, 2023
|
13:30
|
Spain
|
July 26, 2023
|
19:30
|
Mexico
|
July 26, 2023
|
12:30
|
Peru
|
July 26, 2023
|
13:30
Watch out for this Middlesbrough player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the team's center forward; Chuba Akpom. The current Middlesbrough center forward has played a key role in the few victories obtained last season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Latest Middlesbrough lineup:
Z. Steffen; T. Smith, P.McNair, D. Lenihan, R. Giles; H. Hackney, A. Mowatt; M. Forss, C. Akpom, R. McGree; C. Archer.
Watch out for this Bradford City player:
For this match, the player to watch will be attacking midfielder, Scott Banks. The Scottish attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Scott Banks knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Bradford City.
Last Bradford City line-up:
H. Lewis; L. Ridehalgh, R. Crichlow, S. Stubbs, B. Halliday; R. Smallwood, A. Clayton, A. Gilliead; J. Walker; S. Banks, A. Cook.
Background:
Bradcord City and Middlesbrough have met on a total of 44 occasions (14 Bradford City wins, 10 draws, 20 Middlesbrough wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, 57 goals have been scored in favor of the home side and 61 for the visitors. Their last meeting in the 2000/2001 Premier League saw the two sides draw 1-1.
About the Stadium
The Valley Parade, also known as the Utilita Energy Stadium for sponsorship reasons, is a soccer stadium located in the city of Bradford, in the county of West Yorkshire, England. It is the home of Bradford City Association Football Club. The stadium is one of the iconic venues of English soccer and has a rich history. Valley Parade has been the home of Bradford City FC since 1903. During its long history, it has witnessed exciting matches and memorable moments for the club and its supporters.
The stadium has a capacity to hold approximately 25,136 spectators. Over the years, some renovations have been made to improve the infrastructure and increase capacity, although the essence of the stadium has been preserved.
To change this season
On the other hand, Middlesbrough will be looking to have a completely different season from the previous ones, as long as it is positive since, remembering their last performances in the Championship, the Swans have not managed to get out of the mid-table zone and have regularly been in the 14th or 17th positions, so, for this new adventure, Middlesbrough will at least look to be fighting for a place in the positions to be promoted to the Premier League. Middlesbrough will also be hoping to do well in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
Aiming for promotion
On the one hand, Bradford City will be looking to have a fruitful season, seeking promotion to the third division of the English League and continue to make great strides in their history to one day reach the top flight of English soccer. Last season they were close to promotion since they were positioned in the upper middle of the general table of the fourth division and were not enough points to seek a direct pass to the silver division, now, the only thing left to do is to have a good performance again and try to secure the first or second place to be promoted.
Start preparing for the upcoming season
Little by little the days continue to advance and that means that the arrival of the 23/24 season is getting closer and closer for the teams to undertake a new adventure in their respective leagues and achieve the desired objectives, whether it is to fight for the league title, enter European competitions, avoid relegation or win their respective cups, which means starting to plan what will be 10 months of actions and emotions where goals and controversies will not be lacking in the most beautiful sport in the world. In this match, Bradford City from the English fourth division will face Middlesbrough from the Championship. Both teams are looking to be in good shape for the start of the season in August to start their leagues at the highest level.
Kick-off time
The Bradford City vs Middlesbrough match will be played at Valley Parade, in Bradford, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:30 pm ET.
