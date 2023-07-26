New York City vs Toronto LIVE Score Updates (0-0)
Photo: CONCACAF

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:20 PM6 minutes ago

IN MOMENTS WE BEGIN

In a couple of moments we will rebroadcast the match New York City vs Toronto from the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, match corresponding to the second day of the Leagues Cup 2023.
7:20 PM6 minutes ago

TORONTO'S LINE-UP

This is the lineup that Toronto sends to the field to try to get the first three points of the tournament and secure their qualification to the next stage of the Leagues Cup 2023. 

7:16 PM10 minutes ago

NEW YORK CITY'S LINEUP IS READY

This is the lineup that New York City sends to the field to try to take the victory and try to stay alive in this Leagues Cup 2023 and advance to the next round. 
7:09 PM18 minutes ago

THERE WILL BE MONEY FOR THE WINNER

Prior to the start of the Leagues Cup, the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, withheld details about the prizes that will be awarded to the teams that advance to the knockout stage and, in particular, the prize money for the winner of the tournament.
7:04 PM23 minutes ago

TIE-BREAKING CRITERIA IN THE LEAGUES CUP

1. Direct result of the match between the tied clubs: If two or more teams have the same number of points at the end of the group stage, the result of the direct confrontation between them will be taken into account.
2. Best goal difference in the group stage: If the tie persists, the goal differences of each team during the group stage will be compared.
3. Most goals scored: If there is still a tie after considering the goal difference, the total number of goals scored by each team in the group stage will be observed. 
4. Fewest goals conceded: If still unable to break the tie, the total amount of goals conceded by each team in the group stage will be reviewed. 
6:59 PM28 minutes ago

WHY ARE THERE NO DRAWS?

In the Leagues Cup there are no ties due to the competition system determined by the organizing committee, this because the groups are formed by only 3 members, which makes it more attractive and easier for the classification than if they end up playing all the points. In the event that the teams tie in the 90 minutes, the winner of the remaining point will be defined in a penalty shootout. 
6:54 PM33 minutes ago

TORONTO'S LAST MATCH

On the other hand, Toronto has not yet participated in a Leagues Cup game, so its last game played was against Chicago Fire in MLS at Soldier Field. The Canadians had a complex match as they were facing a team that had not lost in 7 games, however, Toronto stood up to them and made the game difficult for them almost the entire match, until Kacper appeared to score the winning goal for Chicago. 
6:49 PM38 minutes ago

NEW YORK CITY'S LAST MATCH

In the last match played by New York City FC, Yankee Stadium was dressed entirely in blue to support the locals, who received a red-and-black Atlas team eager to transcend in the international tournament. The first minutes were back and forth, however, Aldo Rocha took advantage of a corner kick to send the ball into the net and score the only goal of the match to give Atlas the lead. 
6:44 PM43 minutes ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over to live again 90 exciting minutes of one of the most beautiful sports in the world, soccer. New York City and Toronto will face each other in what will be the second day of the group stage of the Leagues Cup where the Canadian team will debut for the first time in the tournament, however, the New York team will be looking for their first defeat to ensure their qualification to the next round of the competition. 
6:39 PMan hour ago

Tune in here New York City vs Toronto Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New York City vs Toronto match.
6:34 PMan hour ago

What time is New York City vs Toronto match for Leagues Cup 2023?

This is the start time of the game New York City vs Toronto of 26th July in several countries

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

July 26, 2023

19:30 ET

Apple TV

Argentina

July 26, 2023

20:30

Apple TV

Bolivia

July 26, 2023

18:30

Apple TV

Brazil

July 26, 2023

20:30

Apple TV

Chile

July 26, 2023

20:30

Apple TV

Colombia

July 26, 2023

18:30

Apple TV

Ecuador

July 26, 2023

18:30

Apple TV

Spain

July 27, 2023

0:30

Apple TV

Mexico

July 26, 2023

17:30

Apple TV

Peru

July 26, 2023

18:30 

Apple TV
6:29 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Toronto player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Canada's right winger; Deandre Kerr. The current owner of the right wing for Toronto has been a key player for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.

6:24 PMan hour ago

Toronto's final lineup:

S. Johnson; R. Petretta, S. Rosted, S. O'Neil, K. Franklin; J. Marshall-Rutty, J. Osorio, F. Ibarra, D. Kerr; C. Sapong, A. Akinola.
6:19 PMan hour ago

Keep an eye on this New York City player:

The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Matias Pellegrini, the current New York City pivot has been an important piece throughout last season for the Angelino side and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
6:14 PMan hour ago

Latest New York City lineup:

L. Barraza; J. Haak, M. Chanot, T. Gray; K. O'Toole, K. Parks, A. Morales, M. Ilenic; S. Rodriguez, M. Pellegrini; R. Ledezma.
6:09 PMan hour ago

Background:

New York City and Toronto have met on a total of 23 occasions (7 New York wins, 7 draws, 9 Toronto wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the Canadian side. In terms of goals, the New Yorkers have scored 33 goals while the Maple Leafs have scored 43. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 3 of the current season, when Toronto beat New York City by the narrowest of margins.  
6:04 PMan hour ago

About the Stadium

Red Bull Arena is a soccer stadium located in Harrison, New Jersey, United States. It is home to the New York Red Bulls professional soccer team, which competes in Major League Soccer. The stadium is owned by the team and is one of the most modern and recognized sports venues in the country for the practice of soccer.

The stadium was inaugurated on March 20, 2010 with a friendly match between the New York Red Bulls and Santos FC of Brazil. The stadium has a capacity of approximately 25,000 spectators for sporting events and is located in the vicinity of New York City, making it a strategic location for the team and attractive to fans in and around the Big Apple.

5:59 PMan hour ago

The need to recover

Like their counterparts, Toronto has had a difficult journey, as in addition to dealing with bad results, injuries and departures over the course of the season have caused the Canadian team to go through a difficult adaptation process, a factor that has been reflected in the points obtained during the campaign, as they currently only have 19 points, reflecting 3 wins, 10 draws and 11 defeats. Likewise, they are positioned at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, being the second to last place with 18 goals scored and 33 conceded, a factor that has placed them as one of the teams with the worst offenses in MLS. That is why in this Leagues Cup, the New York City team may be able to get a better rhythm and level, to return to the Local League in better conditions and with hopes of getting into the playoffs.
5:54 PM2 hours ago

Showing they can do things right

So far, New York City has had a difficult journey because, in addition to dealing with bad results, injuries and departures during the course of the season have made the New York team go through a difficult adaptation process, a factor that has been reflected in the points obtained during the campaign, as they currently have only 26 points, reflecting 5 wins, 11 draws and 8 defeats. Likewise, they are positioned at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, being the second to last place with 25 goals scored and 30 conceded, a factor that has placed them as one of the teams with the worst offenses in MLS. That is why in this Leagues Cup, the New York City team may be able to get a better rhythm and level, to return to the Local League in better conditions and with hopes of getting into the playoffs.
5:49 PM2 hours ago

The international adventure begins

Finally, after so much waiting by MLS and Liga MX fans, the tournament that unites both leagues to make an international tournament of many goals and emotions has arrived, the Leagues Cup is here. This will be one of the most important sporting events of the year since it is a competition that includes all the teams in the North American region, giving the fans one of the best spectacles in the sport of soccer ever seen in the CONCACAF region. For now, in the group stage, two teams from each three-member group will advance. It is important to remember that in this stage there will be no ties, so in the event of a tie after 90 minutes, the teams will go to a penalty shootout to determine a winner. The winner of the tournament will go on to compete in the CONCACAF Champions League 2024 and will automatically advance to the quarterfinal round. In this match, New York City and Toronto will face each other as part of the first phase matches, two MLS clubs that are looking to leave their league's name high and advance to the knockout rounds with the hope of reaching the final match and winning not only the cup, but also the opportunity to play in the Champions League of the confederation.
5:44 PM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The New York City vs Toronto match will be played at Red Bull Arena, in New Jersey, New York, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
5:39 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Leagues Cup Match: New York City vs Toronto

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo