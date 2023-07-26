New York City vs Toronto LIVE Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
IN MOMENTS WE BEGIN
TORONTO'S LINE-UP
NEW YORK CITY'S LINEUP IS READY
Your New York City Football Club Starting XI 🗽 #LeaguesCup pic.twitter.com/ogxYtMjezT— New York City Football Club (@NYCFC) July 26, 2023
THERE WILL BE MONEY FOR THE WINNER
TIE-BREAKING CRITERIA IN THE LEAGUES CUP
2. Best goal difference in the group stage: If the tie persists, the goal differences of each team during the group stage will be compared.
3. Most goals scored: If there is still a tie after considering the goal difference, the total number of goals scored by each team in the group stage will be observed.
4. Fewest goals conceded: If still unable to break the tie, the total amount of goals conceded by each team in the group stage will be reviewed.
WHY ARE THERE NO DRAWS?
TORONTO'S LAST MATCH
NEW YORK CITY'S LAST MATCH
THE WAIT IS OVER
Tune in here New York City vs Toronto Live Score
What time is New York City vs Toronto match for Leagues Cup 2023?
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
July 26, 2023
|
19:30 ET
|
Apple TV
|
Argentina
|
July 26, 2023
|
20:30
|
Apple TV
|
Bolivia
|
July 26, 2023
|
18:30
|
Apple TV
|
Brazil
|
July 26, 2023
|
20:30
|
Apple TV
|
Chile
|
July 26, 2023
|
20:30
|
Apple TV
|
Colombia
|
July 26, 2023
|
18:30
|
Apple TV
|
Ecuador
|
July 26, 2023
|
18:30
|
Apple TV
|
Spain
|
July 27, 2023
|
0:30
|
Apple TV
|
Mexico
|
July 26, 2023
|
17:30
|
Apple TV
|
Peru
|
July 26, 2023
|
18:30
|
Apple TV
Watch out for this Toronto player:
Toronto's final lineup:
Keep an eye on this New York City player:
Latest New York City lineup:
Background:
About the Stadium
The stadium was inaugurated on March 20, 2010 with a friendly match between the New York Red Bulls and Santos FC of Brazil. The stadium has a capacity of approximately 25,000 spectators for sporting events and is located in the vicinity of New York City, making it a strategic location for the team and attractive to fans in and around the Big Apple.