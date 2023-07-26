New York City vs Toronto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is New York City vs Toronto match for Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game New York City vs Toronto of 26th July in several countries
|
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
July 26, 2023
|
19:30 ET
|
Apple TV
|
Argentina
|
July 26, 2023
|
20:30
|
Apple TV
|
Bolivia
|
July 26, 2023
|
18:30
|
Apple TV
|
Brazil
|
July 26, 2023
|
20:30
|
Apple TV
|
Chile
|
July 26, 2023
|
20:30
|
Apple TV
|
Colombia
|
July 26, 2023
|
18:30
|
Apple TV
|
Ecuador
|
July 26, 2023
|
18:30
|
Apple TV
|
Spain
|
July 27, 2023
|
0:30
|
Apple TV
|
Mexico
|
July 26, 2023
|
17:30
|
Apple TV
|
Peru
|
July 26, 2023
|
18:30
|
Apple TV
Watch out for this Toronto player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Canada's right winger; Deandre Kerr. The current owner of the right wing for Toronto has been a key player for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Toronto's final lineup:
S. Johnson; R. Petretta, S. Rosted, S. O'Neil, K. Franklin; J. Marshall-Rutty, J. Osorio, F. Ibarra, D. Kerr; C. Sapong, A. Akinola.
Keep an eye on this New York City player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Matias Pellegrini, the current New York City pivot has been an important piece throughout last season for the Angelino side and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Latest New York City lineup:
L. Barraza; J. Haak, M. Chanot, T. Gray; K. O'Toole, K. Parks, A. Morales, M. Ilenic; S. Rodriguez, M. Pellegrini; R. Ledezma.
Background:
New York City and Toronto have met on a total of 23 occasions (7 New York wins, 7 draws, 9 Toronto wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the Canadian side. In terms of goals, the New Yorkers have scored 33 goals while the Maple Leafs have scored 43. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 3 of the current season, when Toronto beat New York City by the narrowest of margins.
About the Stadium
Red Bull Arena is a soccer stadium located in Harrison, New Jersey, United States. It is home to the New York Red Bulls professional soccer team, which competes in Major League Soccer. The stadium is owned by the team and is one of the most modern and recognized sports venues in the country for the practice of soccer.
The stadium was inaugurated on March 20, 2010 with a friendly match between the New York Red Bulls and Santos FC of Brazil. The stadium has a capacity of approximately 25,000 spectators for sporting events and is located in the vicinity of New York City, making it a strategic location for the team and attractive to fans in and around the Big Apple.
The need to recover
Like their counterparts, Toronto has had a difficult journey, as in addition to dealing with bad results, injuries and departures over the course of the season have caused the Canadian team to go through a difficult adaptation process, a factor that has been reflected in the points obtained during the campaign, as they currently only have 19 points, reflecting 3 wins, 10 draws and 11 defeats. Likewise, they are positioned at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, being the second to last place with 18 goals scored and 33 conceded, a factor that has placed them as one of the teams with the worst offenses in MLS. That is why in this Leagues Cup, the New York City team may be able to get a better rhythm and level, to return to the Local League in better conditions and with hopes of getting into the playoffs.
Showing they can do things right
So far, New York City has had a difficult journey because, in addition to dealing with bad results, injuries and departures during the course of the season have made the New York team go through a difficult adaptation process, a factor that has been reflected in the points obtained during the campaign, as they currently have only 26 points, reflecting 5 wins, 11 draws and 8 defeats. Likewise, they are positioned at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, being the second to last place with 25 goals scored and 30 conceded, a factor that has placed them as one of the teams with the worst offenses in MLS. That is why in this Leagues Cup, the New York City team may be able to get a better rhythm and level, to return to the Local League in better conditions and with hopes of getting into the playoffs.
The international adventure begins
Finally, after so much waiting by MLS and Liga MX fans, the tournament that unites both leagues to make an international tournament of many goals and emotions has arrived, the Leagues Cup is here. This will be one of the most important sporting events of the year since it is a competition that includes all the teams in the North American region, giving the fans one of the best spectacles in the sport of soccer ever seen in the CONCACAF region. For now, in the group stage, two teams from each three-member group will advance. It is important to remember that in this stage there will be no ties, so in the event of a tie after 90 minutes, the teams will go to a penalty shootout to determine a winner. The winner of the tournament will go on to compete in the CONCACAF Champions League 2024 and will automatically advance to the quarterfinal round. In this match, New York City and Toronto will face each other as part of the first phase matches, two MLS clubs that are looking to leave their league's name high and advance to the knockout rounds with the hope of reaching the final match and winning not only the cup, but also the opportunity to play in the Champions League of the confederation.
Kick-off time
The New York City vs Toronto match will be played at Red Bull Arena, in New Jersey, New York, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
