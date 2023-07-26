Brentford vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Brighton vs Brentford live from the 2023 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Brighton vs Brentford live match for the 2023 Friendly Match, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Brighton vs Brentford online and live from the 2023 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Brighton vs Brentford match in various countries:
Argentina: 5:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 4:30 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 5:30 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 4:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
US (ET): 5:30 p.m. Peacock
Spain: 9:30 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 3:30 p.m. No Transmission
Paraguay: 5:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 5:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 4:30 p.m. on Star+
Pascal Groß, a must see player!
The Brighton midfielder arrives as one of the great references and will seek to begin to be noticed as the maximum assister in the team's attack. Now, after passing through last season, he is running to be one of the top references in the midfield that Brighton needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search to keep Brighton among the best in the Premier League. In the previous season, he registered 10 goals and 10 assists in 44 games.
How does Brighton get here?
Brighton & Hovre Albion is preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where they will continue to seek the title of the highest category of English football and are running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets to UEFA tournaments. Brighton finished in sixth place in the Premier League with 62 points, after 18 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses. They start a new adventure towards the UEFA Europa League. These are running to try to get into the round of 16 and be a protagonist of the second highest European championship. Some interesting names in this group are Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross, Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the football season. Brighton will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so much is expected of them in search of their second Premier League.
Bryan Mbeumo, a must see player!
The Brentford striker is one of his club's great leaders in attack and the team's top scorer. Mbeumo is looking to continue his development in European football and be a key player for Brentford on offense. This is one of the team's leading figures and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 36 games where he got 9 goals and 8 assists. The Cameroonian striker had a great season and Brentford will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Brentford arrive?
Brentford comes to this friendly duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next Premier League season, after finishing in ninth position and staying far from the positions of the next UEFA tournaments with 59 units, after 15 wins, 14 draws and 9 losses. Brentford comes with a renewed squad that includes some interesting players such as Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade, David Raya and Rico Henry. Brentford is not a recent powerhouse in British football, but it is a great team that constantly fights to be among the best in the Premier, it will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the line-up with which they will start next season.
Where's the game?
The Mercedes-Benz Stadium located in the county of Atlanta, United States will host this duel between two teams that seek to start the next season in a good way in their respective competitions. This stadium has a capacity for 67,600 fans and was inaugurated in 2017.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Brighton vs Brentford match, corresponding to the 2023 Friendly Match. The match will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, at 5:30 p.m. sharp.