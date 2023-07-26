PSV Eindhoven vs FC Eindhoven LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the PSV Eindhoven vs FC Eindhoven match in various countries:
Argentina: 14 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 13 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 14 hours without Transmission
Chile: 13 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 12 hours without Transmission
Ecuador: 12 hours without Transmission
US (ET): 14 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 18 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 12 hours without Transmission
Paraguay: 14 hours without Transmission
Peru: 12 hours without Transmission
Uruguay: 14 hours without transmission
Venezuela: 13 hours without Transmission
Guus Til, a must see player!
The PSV striker is one of the great promises of the team and the Dutch team. During last season he was one of the great promises of PSV and he hopes that with the changes in the squad he can take a place among the best in Europe. The young striker hopes that his constant participation in the Eredivisie will open the doors to more calls with the Netherlands senior team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and continue to demonstrate his high level. The previous season he finished with 13 goals and 5 assists in 46 games in all team competitions.
How does PSV arrive?
PSV begins a new season in the Eredivisie and with the aim of fighting against Ajax and Feyenoord and win the title again. On this occasion, PSV has presented several new signings, including Ricardo Pepi, Noa Lang, Shurandy Sambo, Timo Baumgartl and Fredrik Oppegard. The team suffered from some youth casualties with great projection but that do not affect the base structure of the team, the most sensitive casualty is that of Xavi Simons. PSV's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and in the rest of the competitions for the Dutch team. PSV finished the 2022-2023 season in second place, 7 points behind champion Feyenoord, however, the joys came with the KNVB Cup title. This season they hope to start in the best way by seeking the title of the Netherlands Super Cup against Feyenoord and try to overcome the previous season and get into the UEFA Champions League. That is why the front and the main rear have been strengthened with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals in the Eredivisie and qualifying for the Group Stage of the Champions League.
Sven van Doorm, a must see player!
The FC Eindhoven midfielder is one of the club's great figures and will seek to continue being the top reference in the team's attack. Now, after passing last season, van Doorm is running to be one of the top references in the midfield that FC Eindhoven needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for the title of the second division of football in the Netherlands. In the previous campaign, he registered 1 goal and 6 assists in 35 games.
How does FC Eindhoven arrive?
FC Eindhoven comes to this friendly duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next season of the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, after finishing in eighth place in the second division of Dutch soccer with 58 units, after 16 wins, 10 draws and 12 losses. FC Eindhoven presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Sven van Doorm, Sven Simons, Collin Seedorf, Maarten Stewarts and Tibo Persyn. FC Eindhoven is not a power in Dutch football and it is a great team that constantly fights to stay in its category, it will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the line-up with which they will start next season.
Where's the game?
The Philips Stadion located in the city of Eindhoven, the Netherlands will host this duel between two teams that seek to start the next season in a good way in their respective competitions. This stadium has a capacity for 35,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1910.
