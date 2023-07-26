Philadelphia Union vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Leagues Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Philadelphia Union vs Querétaro live from the Leagues Cup 2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of the Philadelphia Union vs Querétaro live corresponding to the Group Phase of the Leagues Cup 2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Subaru Park. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Philadelphia Union vs Querétaro online and live from the Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the Philadelphia Union vs Querétaro match in various countries:
Argentina: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Bolivia: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Brazil: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Chile: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Colombia: 5:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Ecuador: 5:30 p.m. on Apple TV
US (ET): 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Spain: 11:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Paraguay: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Peru: 5:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Uruguay: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Venezuela: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Pablo Barrera, a must see player!
The Gallos midfielder seeks to be one of the fundamental pieces in the offensive generation of the team. Pablo Barrera fulfills the function of connecting the midfield with the forwards and serving them with different scoring options. The arrival of the winger a few seasons ago was one of those that drew the most attention for the people of Queretaro and little by little he has earned a starting position in the team. What Barrera should focus on is having greater consistency on the pitch and better combining with players like Camilo Sanvezzo and Federico Lértora for a fearsome offense that will keep up the good pace of the season.
How does Queretaro arrive?
Los Gallos arrive after completing the Clausura 2023 within the playoffs, the team finished with 20 points after 4 wins, 8 draws and 5 losses in the MX League. This was one of the most important factors for an important restructuring within the team to be sought. Players such as Emmanuel Gularte, Jordan Sierra, Marco García, Camilo Sanvezzo and Guillermo Allison arrived to reinforce, mainly, the team's offense. Querétaro does not have a great depth of squad, however, this has given the expected results, the start of this campaign has been very even, winning and losing in its first games against San Luis and Santos Laguna. Currently the team is located in thirteenth place in the table with 3 points. Los Gallos will seek to continue showing improvements after several tournaments with poor results and return to a Liguilla.
Julian Carranza, a must see player!
The Philadelphia Union striker will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in great shape with 14 goals and 7 assists, being the leader in Philly's offense. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and mates better with the likes of Daniel Gazdag and Mikael Uhre to form a lethal forward.
How does Philadelphia Union get here?
The Philadelphia team goes to their home, Subaru Park, to face Querétaro and continue their path in the Leagues Cup. They are in third place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 12 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses to reach 40 points. Those from Philly will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Eastern Conference Playoffs and looking for their first MLS title. In this season, the team maintained a good base led by Julián Carranza, Daniel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre, José Martínez and André Blake, as well as the additions of players such as Olwethu Makhanya and Andrés Perea. Those of Philadelphia will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to lead their conference.
Where's the game?
The Subaru Park located in the city of Philadelphia will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the Leagues Cup 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 18,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2010.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Philadelphia Union vs Querétaro match, corresponding to the Leagues Cup 2023 Group Phase duel. The match will take place at Subaru Park, at 7:30 p.m. sharp.