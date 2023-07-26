Montreal vs DC United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Montreal vs DC United in Leagues Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Montreal vs DC United match in the Leagues Cup.
What time is Montreal vs DC United match for Leagues Cup?
This is the start time of the game Montreal vs DC United of July 26th in several countries:
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 6:30 p.m.
Chile: 6:30 p.m.
Colombia: 5:30 p.m.
Peru: 5:30 p.m.
USA: 7:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 7:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 6:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 01:30 hours
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 6:30 p.m.
Chile: 6:30 p.m.
Colombia: 5:30 p.m.
Peru: 5:30 p.m.
USA: 7:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 7:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 6:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 01:30 hours
Where and how to watch Montreal vs DC United live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on Apple TV.
If you want to watch Montreal vs DC United in streaming you can watch it on Apple TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Montreal vs DC United in streaming you can watch it on Apple TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Montreal doing?
The locals come from winning against Pumas in penalty shootout, but in regular time they were 2-2 in their last match, having in their last 5 matches, 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to recover this match.
CF Montréal 2 - 2 Pumas UNAM, July 22, 2023, Leagues Cup
CF Montréal 2 - 0 Charlotte FC, Jul. 15, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Chicago Fire FC 3 - 0 CF Montréal, July 12, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
CF Montréal 0 - 1 Atlanta United FC, Jul. 8, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
CF Montréal 0 - 1 New York City FC, July 1, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
CF Montréal 2 - 2 Pumas UNAM, July 22, 2023, Leagues Cup
CF Montréal 2 - 0 Charlotte FC, Jul. 15, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Chicago Fire FC 3 - 0 CF Montréal, July 12, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
CF Montréal 0 - 1 Atlanta United FC, Jul. 8, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
CF Montréal 0 - 1 New York City FC, July 1, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
How is DC United doing?
The visitors lost 4-0 against the New England Revolution in the previous MLS duel, in their last 5 duels they have a very bad streak, having 2 draws, 1 loss and 2 wins.
New England Revolution 4 - 0 D.C. United, July 15, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
D.C. United 2 - 2 Inter Miami CF ,Jul. 8, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
FC Dallas 0 - 1 D.C. United, Jul. 4, 2023, Major League Soccer of USA
Nashville SC 2 - 0 D.C. United, July 1, 2023, Major League Soccer of the USA
D.C. United 3 - 0 FC Cincinnati, June 24, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, U.S.A.
New England Revolution 4 - 0 D.C. United, July 15, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
D.C. United 2 - 2 Inter Miami CF ,Jul. 8, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
FC Dallas 0 - 1 D.C. United, Jul. 4, 2023, Major League Soccer of USA
Nashville SC 2 - 0 D.C. United, July 1, 2023, Major League Soccer of the USA
D.C. United 3 - 0 FC Cincinnati, June 24, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, U.S.A.
Watch out for this Montreal player
Mathieu Choinière, 24 year old Canadian midfielder has been in charge of being the scorer of the Canadians in the Leagues Cup, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 17 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 2 goals in his account, plus 3 assists, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot, in this international tournament he already scored.
Watch out for this DC United player
Taxiarchis Fountas, 27 year old striker from Greece has been in charge of being the scorer of the Americans this season, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 12 games as a starter and 5 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, having 6 goals in his account, plus 1 assist, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Montreal vs DC United match, corresponding to the Leagues Cup. The match will take place at Saputo Stadium, at 7:30 pm.