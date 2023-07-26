Canada vs Ireland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Where and how to watch Canada vs Ireland on TV and in real time?

Canada vs Ireland

Women's World Cup 2023 second round

Date: July 26, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. ET 

Venue: Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, Australia
Broadcast: CazéTV and Fifa+ will broadcast live.

When is the match between Canada vs Ireland how to watch LIVE and in real time?

The match between Canada vs Ireland will kick off at 08 am ET, being played at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia, for the second round of the Women's World Cup 2023. CazéTV and Fifa+ will be broadcasting live. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brazil.
Vera Pauw

"We expect the same experienced game they showed against Nigeria. We expect [Jessie] Fleming to play, and she will give the team an extra boost. She is very creative and can take the whole team to a new level because of her vision. But we are prepared for that." Vera Pauw, Ireland coach
Bev Priestman

"It's a multi-game competition and if we remember the Olympics we won, our campaign started with a draw. We have to be able to bounce back quickly or we could lose our way," Bev Priestman, Canada coach.
Denise O’Sullivan

A vital cog in the Irish midfield, O'Sullivan has been described many times by teammates and coaches as 'determined', 'sweeper' and one of the 'best players on the planet'.

She now comes into one of the most important matches of her career and will have to be both capable of neutralizing Canada's attack and initiating Ireland's breakthroughs if her country is to stay alive at the World Cup in Australia & New Zealand.

Christine Sinclair

The team backed the experienced striker after she missed her opening penalty against Nigeria. Coach Bev Priestman said Sinclair has scored 'goal after goal for this country' and that she 'did a lot more than miss a penalty' in the game. Even if it's not a do-or-die game for Canada, any point lost here could be hugely damaging for the team.

The key to regaining the team's confidence may lie, both collectively and individually, at the feet of one of the greatest players on the planet. So far this year, the Canadian team has gone scoreless in three of five official matches.

Ireland

Ireland, meanwhile, remain confident of qualification, maintaining a positive outlook after their good showing despite losing to the hosts in the Europeans' first Women's World Cup match.

Ireland coach Vera Pauw has doubts over the condition of defender Louise Quinn, who had to wear a protective boot on her team's arrival in Perth after picking up a knock against Australia. So far, that is the only concern for the Irish side.

Canada:

Canadian fans have expressed concern over coach Bev Priestman's decision to leave influential midfielder Jessie Fleming out of the starting eleven and also the second-half penalty miss by veteran striker Christine Sinclair. The Olympic champions know that a slip-up now could prove fatal to Canada's aims of qualifying for the next round.

Canada coach Bev Priestman is hopeful that the injury that ruled Jessie Fleming out of the Nigeria clash has been treated enough to include her in the starting line-up, while Nichelle Prince and Deanne Rose are still recovering physically from recent injuries.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Canada and Ireland is a second round match in Group B of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

In a group that has proved highly competitive, both Canada and Ireland can take a huge step towards the last 16 with a win in Perth.

In the first round, both teams had their games decided on the penalty spot. Canada missed a spot-kick against Nigeria in a 0-0 draw. Ireland, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Australia, who scored their only goal from the penalty spot.

The ball rolls for Canada v Ireland at 08 am ET at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Welcome to the Canada vs Ireland live score

Hello, soccer lover! It's now time for round two in the Women's World Cup 2023 between two national teams: Canada vs Ireland. The teams face each other for the second round of Group B, which also includes Nigeria and Australia. Follow everything about the duel between the Canadians and the Irish here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
