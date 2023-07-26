Canada vs Ireland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Canada vs Ireland on TV and in real time?
Vera Pauw
Bev Priestman
Denise O’Sullivan
She now comes into one of the most important matches of her career and will have to be both capable of neutralizing Canada's attack and initiating Ireland's breakthroughs if her country is to stay alive at the World Cup in Australia & New Zealand.
Christine Sinclair
The key to regaining the team's confidence may lie, both collectively and individually, at the feet of one of the greatest players on the planet. So far this year, the Canadian team has gone scoreless in three of five official matches.
Ireland
Ireland coach Vera Pauw has doubts over the condition of defender Louise Quinn, who had to wear a protective boot on her team's arrival in Perth after picking up a knock against Australia. So far, that is the only concern for the Irish side.
Canada:
Canada coach Bev Priestman is hopeful that the injury that ruled Jessie Fleming out of the Nigeria clash has been treated enough to include her in the starting line-up, while Nichelle Prince and Deanne Rose are still recovering physically from recent injuries.
TIME AND PLACE!
In a group that has proved highly competitive, both Canada and Ireland can take a huge step towards the last 16 with a win in Perth.
In the first round, both teams had their games decided on the penalty spot. Canada missed a spot-kick against Nigeria in a 0-0 draw. Ireland, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Australia, who scored their only goal from the penalty spot.
The ball rolls for Canada v Ireland at 08 am ET at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia.
Women's World Cup 2023 second round
Date: July 26, 2023
Time: 8 a.m. ET
Venue: Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, Australia
Broadcast: CazéTV and Fifa+ will broadcast live.